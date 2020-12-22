Homepage
TUE 22 Dec 2020
German DFB Cup
Eintracht Braunschweig
Eintracht Braunschweig
19:00
B Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
Venue:
EINTRACHT-STADION
Eintracht Braunschweig v Borussia Dortmund
Last updated on
11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago
.
From the section
European Football
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Tuesday 22nd December 2020
Eintracht Braunschweig
Eintracht Braunschweig
19:00
B Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund
Köln
1. FC Köln
0
VfL Osnabrück
VfL Osnabrück
0
Augsburg
FC Augsburg
0
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
1
SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball
SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball
0
Schalke
FC Schalke 04
0
Hoffenheim
1899 Hoffenheim
1
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
0
Union Berlin
1. FC Union Berlin
19:45
Paderborn
SC Paderborn 07
SG Dynamo Dresden
SG Dynamo Dresden
19:45
Darmstadt
Darmstadt 98
SV 07 Elversberg
SV 07 Elversberg
19:45
B Mgladbach
Borussia Mönchengladbach
View all
German DFB Cup scores
