German DFB Cup
Eintracht BraunschweigEintracht Braunschweig19:00B DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Venue: EINTRACHT-STADION

Eintracht Braunschweig v Borussia Dortmund

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 22nd December 2020

  • Eintracht BraunschweigEintracht Braunschweig19:00B DortmundBorussia Dortmund
  • Köln1. FC Köln0VfL OsnabrückVfL Osnabrück0
  • AugsburgFC Augsburg0RB LeipzigRB Leipzig1
  • SSV Ulm 1846 FußballSSV Ulm 1846 Fußball0SchalkeFC Schalke 040
  • Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim1SpVgg Greuther FürthSpVgg Greuther Fürth0
  • Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin19:45PaderbornSC Paderborn 07
  • SG Dynamo DresdenSG Dynamo Dresden19:45DarmstadtDarmstadt 98
  • SV 07 ElversbergSV 07 Elversberg19:45B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach

Top Stories