Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Josh Benson's Premier League debut came in a 5-0 defeat at Manchester City

Burnley midfielder Josh Benson has signed a new contract with the Clarets, keeping him at the club until 2023.

The 21-year-old former Arsenal academy player joined Burnley in 2018 and made his Premier League debut last month.

He has also made three Carabao Cup appearances and his new deal includes the option of a further 12 months.

Benson follows Jay Rodriguez, Matej Vydra, Ben Mee and Ashley Westwood in signing new deals at Turf Moor since the end of last season.

Thurrock-born Benson, who made 11 appearances for Grimsby on loan last term, said: "I feel like it's the start of my career and I need to build on this.

"It's a great club and I feel like I've matured a lot, developed as a player here, and realised it's a different life from being a boy to a man, moving away from home."