Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Eighth-tier Marine draw Premier League leaders Tottenham

FA Cup third round Dates: 8-11 January Coverage: Arsenal v Newcastle United live on BBC One on Saturday, 9 January (17:30 GMT) - as well as Crawley Town v Leeds United (13:30) and Marine v Tottenham (17:00) live on BBC One on Sunday, 10 January

The FA Cup third round, one of the most eagerly awaited weekends of the football calendar, takes place over the next four days - but not as we know it.

It starts on Friday when Aston Villa host Liverpool and Crystal Palace visit Wolves in two all-Premier League ties, both starting at 19:45 GMT.

There are 32 ties across Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday and all will be shown live on either BT Sport, the BBC or the FA Player.

The BBC is screening eight games across the weekend on its platforms, including eighth-tier Marine's historic home tie with eight-time winners Tottenham on Sunday (17:00) - never in the competition's history has there been such a gap at this stage.

Mark Chapman presents live coverage of the FA Cup fourth-round draw on Monday on BBC Two (19:00), with the draw for the fifth round also taking place immediately after to aid with fixture scheduling.

Here, BBC Sport explains what is different about this season's third round, which is taking place against the backdrop of a national Covid-19 lockdown, and what to look out for.

Five subs, Covid tests, no replays

There will be no fans present at any of the ties because of a 'stay at home' order for millions in the UK.

All clubs are required to be tested for Covid-19 72 hours before their match. Testing for non-Premier League clubs is being funded by the Football Association.

Each team can name nine substitutes and five can be used at three separate times during the tie.

However, if a player suffers a concussion (or potential concussion), clubs shall be permitted to make additional substitutions. external-link

All games will be decided on the day and there will be no replays. If ties are level after 90 minutes there will be an additional 30 minutes. Penalties will take place to decide the outcome if scores are level after 120 minutes.

Each team will receive prize money. external-link Those who advance to the fourth round, to be played 22-25 January, will collect £61,500 while losing sides receive £20,500.

Who are the non-league clubs left?

Four non-league clubs have made it to the third round, with Marine's external-link reward for advancing from the preliminary round a home tie with Jose Mourinho's Spurs in Crosby, seven miles north of Liverpool city centre.

It is the Northern Premier League Division One North West club's eighth game in this season's competition.

"It's like a dream," says life-long Marine fan Barry Lenton. "We were two minutes from going out to Barnoldswick Town in the Preliminary Round.

"Four months on and we're getting ready to welcome Tottenham. It's surreal."

Marine chairman Paul Leary with a half and half scarf to commemorate Marine's FA Cup third-round tie with Tottenham Hotspur

Chorley, external-link who play in the sixth-tier National League North, host Wayne Rooney's Derby County at Victory Park on Saturday (12:15).

The Magpies, in the third round for the first time, entered at the second qualifying round stage and their run includes impressive wins at League One Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United.

There are two National League clubs eyeing memorable wins.

Stockport County, external-link fourth in England's fifth-tier, host three-time winners West Ham United at Edgeley Park on Monday (20:00).

David Moyes' Hammers sit 10th in the Premier League. It is the first meeting between the two clubs since 1996 when Stockport beat West Ham 2-1 in the League Cup.

Boreham Wood, external-link who are also in the third round for the first time, host Championship side Millwall on Saturday (12:00).

The Wood, 11th in the National League, have won their last five league and cup matches.

Where could the shocks be?

Third-round weekend always throws up a surprise or two. Last season League One Tranmere trailed 3-0 at Premier League Watford before scoring three goals in the last 25 minutes to force a replay, which they won to earn a home tie against Manchester United.

In addition, top-flight sides Brighton, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa all fell at this stage to teams from a lower division.

This season all eyes will be on Crawley Town, sixth in League Two, who host Leeds United on Sunday (13:30), while on the same day Brighton face a tricky tie at Newport County (19:45), who have beaten Leicester, Middlesbrough and Leeds in recent seasons.

League One MK Dons will be dreaming big when they travel to top-tier Burnley respectively on Saturday, while third-tier Blackpool (home to West Brom) and Bristol Rovers (home to Sheffield United) will fancy their chances against struggling Premier League opposition.

And what about Morecambe?

In the past In last five seasons the Lancashire club have finished 22nd, 18th, 22nd, 18th and 21st in League Two.

This season the Shrimps sit seventh in the table and on Sunday Derek Adams' team are at eight-time winners Chelsea (13:30).

BBC to show eight live games

Fans in the UK will be able to watch all ties, either on the BBC, BT Sport or through The FA Player.

BBC One is showing three live ties. Holders Arsenal's all-Premier League game at home to Newcastle is first up on Saturday (17:30), with Crawley v Leeds United (13:30) and Marine v Tottenham (17:00) on Sunday.

Five ties are being streamed on the BBC including Chelsea's match with Morecambe and Manchester City's home game with Birmingham City.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full commentary from nine third-round ties, including Wolves against Crystal Palace on Friday and Stockport County against West Ham on Monday.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra's commentaries include Rotherham's visit to Everton on Saturday.

The BBC Sport website will have live text commentaries and goal clips covering all the third round action.

Fixtures to be televised and streamed

Friday, 8 January 2021

Aston Villa v Liverpool (19:45 GMT) - Live on BT Sport

Wolves v Crystal Palace (19:45 GMT) - Live on BT Sport Extra 2

Saturday, 9 January 2021

Boreham Wood v Millwall (12:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport Extra 3

Everton v Rotherham United (12:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport Extra 2

Luton Town v Reading (12:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport Extra 6

Norwich City v Coventry City (12:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport Extra 5

Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City (12:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport Extra 4

Chorley v Derby County (12:15 GMT) - Live on BT Sport

Blackburn Rovers v Doncaster Rovers (15:00 GMT) - Live on The FA Player

Blackpool v West Bromwich Albion (15:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport Extra 3

Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United (15:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport Extra 4

Burnley v MK Dons (15:00 GMT) - Live on The FA Player

Exeter City v Sheffield Wednesday (15:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport Extra 5

Oldham Athletic v Bournemouth (being played at Vitality Stadium - 15:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport Extra 6

Queens Park Rangers v Fulham (15:00 GMT) - BBC Sport website/BBC iPlayer

Stevenage v Swansea City (15:00 GMT) - BBC Sport website/BBC iPlayer

Stoke City v Leicester City (15:00 GMT) - BBC Sport website/BBC iPlayer

Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End (15:00 GMT) - Live on The FA Player

Arsenal v Newcastle United (17:30 GMT) - Live on BBC One

Brentford v Middlesbrough (18:00 GMT) - Live on The FA Player

Huddersfield v Plymouth Argyle (18:00 GMT) - Live on The FA Player

Manchester United v Watford (20:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport

Southampton v Shrewsbury Town (20:00 GMT) - OFF

Sunday, 10 January 2021

Barnsley v Tranmere Rovers (13:30 GMT) - Live on The FA Player

Bristol City v Portsmouth (13:30 GMT) - Live on The FA Player

Chelsea v Morecambe (13:30 GMT) - BBC Sport website/BBC iPlayer

Cheltenham v Mansfield Town (13:30 GMT) - Live on The FA Player

Crawley Town v Leeds United (13:30 GMT) - Live on BBC One

Manchester City v Birmingham City (13:30 GMT) - BBC Sport website/BBC iPlayer

Marine v Tottenham Hotspur (17:00 GMT) - Live on BBC One

Newport County v Brighton & Hove Albion (19:45 GMT) - Live on BT Sport

Monday, 11 January 2021

Stockport County v West Ham (20:00 GMT) - Live on BT Sport