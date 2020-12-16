Maya Le Tissier (left) was part of the Brighton side which narrowly lost 1-0 to WSL champions Chelsea on Sunday

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Maya Le Tissier says her ambition is to be better than England star Lucy Bronze.

The 18-year-old England youth international has established herself in Brighton's defence this season.

Having moved to right-back from centre-back she hopes she can learn from the likes of Bronze as her career develops.

"You need to look at the best players that play in those positions and try to use bits of their game and put it into your game," said Le Tissier.

"You always want to be better than them, so I want to be better than Lucy Bronze, I don't just want to be as good as Lucy Bronze," she added to BBC Radio Guernsey.

Le Tissier has captained England's under-17 side and is hoping to be part of the under-19 team that will try to qualify for the re-arranged European Championships next February.

Having moved from her native Guernsey, where she made history as the first female player to play in the island's representative male under-16 side, she has played 23 times for Brighton and been a first choice in the Women's Super League for Hope Powell's side this season.

"I've really enjoyed it," added Le Tissier. "It was a bit of a shock playing so many minutes at right-back, but any role on the pitch, I don't really mind as long as I'm playing.

"I can see myself playing right-back. I've got the strength that a right-back needs and the manager's seen the strength that I can bring and can transfer well into that position, so she's trusted me and I've been playing there and I think I've been doing quite well.

"I just need to keep developing my game and work on the things that I might not have been able to work on at centre-half like my crossing."