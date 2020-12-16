Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Andy Considine is greeted by Scotland manager Steve Clarke following October's win over Czech Republic

Scotland defender Andy Considine has agreed a contract extension to stay at Aberdeen until 2022.

Considine, who plays centre-back and left-back, has played more than 500 times for the Scottish Premiership side since 2004, scoring 37 goals.

This year, the 33-year-old won his first three international caps, with his debut coming in win over Slovakia.

Aberdeen continue their Scottish Premiership campaign away to Kilmarnock on Sunday.