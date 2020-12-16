Andy Considine: Aberdeen & Scotland defender extends contract until 2022

Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Andy Considine and Steve Clarke
Andy Considine is greeted by Scotland manager Steve Clarke following October's win over Czech Republic

Scotland defender Andy Considine has agreed a contract extension to stay at Aberdeen until 2022.

Considine, who plays centre-back and left-back, has played more than 500 times for the Scottish Premiership side since 2004, scoring 37 goals.

This year, the 33-year-old won his first three international caps, with his debut coming in win over Slovakia.

Aberdeen continue their Scottish Premiership campaign away to Kilmarnock on Sunday.

View more on twitter

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Explore the BBC