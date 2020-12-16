Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Michael Doyle and Queen's Park currently lead Scottish League Two

BBC Scotland will show live coverage of the Scottish Cup first round match between Dundonald Bluebell and Queen's Park.

The match on 28 December will be played at New Central Park in Kelty and kick off at 19:45 GMT.

The BBC Scotland channel, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app will show the game.

East of Scotland League side Dundonald beat Easthouses Lily Miners Welfare in the second preliminary round.

Scottish League Two leaders Queen's Park enter at the first round with their league rivals.