Arsenal's David Luiz initially played on after a serious clash of heads with Wolves forward Raul Jimenez in November

Football's lawmakers have approved trials for concussion substitutes from January for any league that wants them.

The new rule means permanent substitutions can be made if a player suffers a head injury, even if all replacements have already been used.

To avoid potential abuse of the rule, opposition teams will also be able to make a change at the same time.

The International Football Association Board (Ifab) also confirmed an extension to the five-substitute rule.

Ifab originally allowed teams to make five substitutions to help with the congested schedule after football was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension, announced after a meeting on Wednesday, applies to domestic competitions ending by 31 December 2021 and for international competitions ending by 31 July 2022.

The Football Association said it welcomed the approval of an "additional permanent head injury substitute" and would implement the trials "at the earliest practical opportunity" this season in the FA Cup, Women's FA Cup, the Women's Super League and Women's Championship.

The Premier League is also thought to be in favour of the new law but any change to protocol in the top flight is subject to a vote by clubs, who meet on Thursday.

Concussion substitutes were set to be introduced at the football competitions at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before the Games were postponed until 2021 because of coronavirus.