Sam Allardyce: West Brom appoint former England boss to replace Slaven Bilic

Last updated on .From the section West Bromcomments55

Breaking news

West Brom have appointed Sam Allardyce as manager on an 18-month contract.

Allardyce, 66, has not managed since leaving Everton in 2018 but takes over after the club sacked Slaven Bilic.

The former England boss has taken charge of seven clubs in the Premier League and is yet to be relegated from the top flight.

Allardyce joins the Baggies along with long-time assistant Sammy Lee with the club 19th in the Premier League table with seven points.

The Dudley-born manager started his coaching career with West Brom under Brian Talbot in 1989 and his first game as boss will be when West Brom host Aston Villa in a West Midlands derby on Sunday.

The Baggies have gathered their seven points from 13 league games, with eight defeats, though they earned a surprise 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Tuesday.

They have won only one Premier League match this season, beating bottom club Sheffield United 1-0 on 28 November.

West Brom sporting and technical director Luke Dowling, said: "In Sam we have a man who has a proven Premier League pedigree with a track record of improving every club he has managed.

"We believe and, more importantly Sam believes, we have a group of players that have the quality needed to give the club its best chance of Premier League survival."

Allardyce was sacked by Everton in May 2018 after six months in charge. The side were 13th in the Premier League when he took over and finished the season in eighth but Allardyce was criticised for the side's style of play during his reign.

Before joining the Toffees, Allardyce had resigned as Crystal Palace manager after five months with the side.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

61 comments

  • I thought Sam Allardyce was on his way to Arsenal

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • At least they will stay up now guaranteed

  • Got to admire Allardyce, join a club in October, keep them safe by May, get sacked in October for style of play, live it up for a year with the pay off, repeat.

  • Here comes Big Sam, music maestro.....

    No income tax, no VAT · No money back, no guarantee · Black or white, rich or poor. We'll cut prices at a stroke · God bless bungy Street Viva bungy Street.

  • Desperate decision after only a dozen or so games. A cheap decision too as Bilic only had 6 months left on contract after helping them to promotion and no compensation required for new manager. Allardyce may have kept teams up in the past but football has moved on a lot since then. Functional football is on it’s way Baggies fans and you must hope enough points are gained along the way...

  • The basic principle of playing quility football has obviously been abandoned by the Chinese owners of WBA as long as they retain their top flight status under a dinosaur of the modern game. Money talks.

  • Hilarious. Big Sam is a dinosaur - his time has come and gone.

    Baggies are toast.

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • hardly breaking news..it was on talksport last night. Why am I paying a licence fee

  • Say what you want about 'big sam' IF you want someone to keep you up, then he's your man. His record speaks for itself in that department.

  • We’re just double checking this comment.

  • But now who will save Arsenal from relegation?!

  • The man who took back handers with the England job? This man shouldn't be working in football. He's a disgrace.

    • PC Stelios Manolas replied:
      So True

  • That's unfortunate. As if being 19th wasn't bad enough.

  • What a shame, I was really looking forward to Sam coming to Arsenal later this month

  • Well that was quick. Disgusting.

  • The merry go round of ex managers continues.

    When will the PL look for new blood?

  • Get the brown envelope filled up Sam is on his way

  • Sheffield United's only hope has just gone.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Also in Sport