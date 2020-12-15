Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Slaven Bilic led West Brom to promotion from the Championship last season

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic could be sacked as early as Wednesday.

The news comes despite the club, who sit 19th in the Premier League, drawing 1-1 at Manchester City on Tuesday.

It is understood the Baggies hierarchy have been deliberating over whether to make a change for a number of weeks as the club struggles to cope with life back in the Premier League.

Senior figures connected with the club had cautioned against it, and pleaded for Bilic, 52, to be given more time.

However, it is thought Albion's Chinese ownership is veering towards a different conclusion, which would make Bilic the first Premier League manager to leave their job this season.

When Bilic was asked about his future following the draw at Etihad Stadium, he said: "I'm very calm, I love my job, I enjoy it and I'm working hard for myself and my staff for the club.

"Everything else out of my control. I'm just doing my best. I'm not bothered what's happening behind the scenes, I don't care."

Sam Allardyce, Nigel Pearson, Mark Hughes and Eddie Howe are all reportedly external-link candidates to replace the former Croatia and West Ham boss.

Bilic has been in charge at The Hawthorns since 2019 when he replaced Darren Moore, and guided West Brom back into the Premier League during his first season in charge.

However, promotion was only secured on the final day as Albion ended the season with three points from their final four games.

There was then uncertainty behind the scenes as the financial investment Bilic wanted failed to materialise.

Although the club did spend £45m, a large portion of that was on the permanent signing of players who had spent last season there on loan.

Bilic then spent £15m on Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant, who has scored once in 10 appearances and wasted a glorious chance against City when the score was still 0-0.

Uncertainty over Bilic's future has been fuelled by his admission there have been no talks over a new contract, with his current deal due to expire in the summer.

West Brom did not respond to calls about Bilic on Tuesday evening.