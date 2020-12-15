Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid3Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao1

Real Madrid 3-1 Athletic Bilbao: Karim Benzema double sends Real level at top

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema has now scored 13 La Liga goals against Athletic - more than he has against any other team

Karim Benzema scored twice as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to move level on points at the top of La Liga.

Athletic's Raul Garcia was sent off early on after two bookings for fouls on Toni Kroos, who put Real ahead with a first-time drive before the break.

Ander Capa equalised for Athletic at the second attempt after he had a shot saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Benzema scored twice to win the game for Real, heading in and then drilling an injury-time second.

That clinching goal came moments after Courtois denied Mikel Vesga an equaliser with a fine save.

Real have now won four games in a row in all competitions as they continue to turn their season around.

Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are all on 26 points at the top of La Liga.

Barcelona, who are nine points behind the trio, host Real Sociedad on Wednesday (20:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 23Mendy
  • 10Modric
  • 8Kroos
  • 17VázquezBooked at 42minsSubstituted forRodrygoat 75'minutes
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forIscoat 64'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forAsensioat 63'minutes
  • 9Benzema

Substitutes

  • 3Militão
  • 6Nacho
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 19Odriozola
  • 22Isco
  • 25Rodrygo
  • 26Altube

Ath Bilbao

  • 1Simón
  • 21CapaSubstituted forLekueat 80'minutes
  • 5ÁlvarezBooked at 80mins
  • 4Martínez
  • 17Berchiche
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 27VencedorSubstituted forVesgaat 66'minutes
  • 18De MarcosSubstituted forMuniainat 80'minutes
  • 22GarcíaBooked at 13mins
  • 12Berenguer RemiroSubstituted forCórdobaat 59'minutes
  • 9WilliamsSubstituted forVillalibreat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Morcillo
  • 3Núñez
  • 6Vesga
  • 8López
  • 10Muniain
  • 11Córdoba
  • 13Ezkieta
  • 15Lekue
  • 16Sancet
  • 19Kodro
  • 20Villalibre
  • 24Balenziaga
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamAth Bilbao
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home18
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Athletic Club 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Athletic Club 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Unai Simón.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 3, Athletic Club 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Yeray Álvarez.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.

  8. Post update

    Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Dani García (Athletic Club).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).

  11. Post update

    Dani García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrygo.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid).

  14. Post update

    Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Rodrygo.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Raphael Varane.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Iñigo Córdoba (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Íñigo Lekue.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Luka Modric.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Athletic Club. Iker Muniain replaces Óscar De Marcos.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Athletic Club. Íñigo Lekue replaces Ander Capa.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad137512361726
2Atl Madrid118212141726
3Real Madrid138232213926
4Villarreal135711612422
5Sevilla11614139419
6Granada125341520-518
7Cádiz135351117-618
8Barcelona1152421111017
9Celta Vigo134451720-316
10Real Betis135171524-916
11Eibar13364910-115
12Valencia133551919014
13Ath Bilbao134271517-214
14Elche11353911-214
15Alavés133551114-314
16Getafe12345914-513
17Real Valladolid133461420-613
18Levante122551316-311
19Huesca131841220-811
20Osasuna123271018-811
View full Spanish La Liga table

