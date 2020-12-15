Last updated on .From the section European Football

Karim Benzema has now scored 13 La Liga goals against Athletic - more than he has against any other team

Karim Benzema scored twice as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to move level on points at the top of La Liga.

Athletic's Raul Garcia was sent off early on after two bookings for fouls on Toni Kroos, who put Real ahead with a first-time drive before the break.

Ander Capa equalised for Athletic at the second attempt after he had a shot saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Benzema scored twice to win the game for Real, heading in and then drilling an injury-time second.

That clinching goal came moments after Courtois denied Mikel Vesga an equaliser with a fine save.

Real have now won four games in a row in all competitions as they continue to turn their season around.

Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are all on 26 points at the top of La Liga.

Barcelona, who are nine points behind the trio, host Real Sociedad on Wednesday (20:00 GMT).

2 Carvajal

5 Varane

4 Ramos

23 Mendy

10 Modric

8 Kroos

17 Vázquez Booked at 42mins Substituted for Rodrygo at 75' minutes

15 Valverde Substituted for Isco at 64' minutes

20 Vinícius Júnior Substituted for Asensio at 63' minutes

9 Benzema Substitutes 3 Militão

6 Nacho

11 Asensio

12 Marcelo

13 Lunin

19 Odriozola

22 Isco

25 Rodrygo

26 Altube Ath Bilbao 1 Simón

21 Capa Substituted for Lekue at 80' minutes

5 Álvarez Booked at 80mins

4 Martínez

17 Berchiche

14 García Carrillo

27 Vencedor Substituted for Vesga at 66' minutes

18 De Marcos Substituted for Muniain at 80' minutes

22 García Booked at 13mins

12 Berenguer Remiro Substituted for Córdoba at 59' minutes

9 Williams Substituted for Villalibre at 67' minutes Substitutes 2 Morcillo

3 Núñez

6 Vesga

8 López

10 Muniain

11 Córdoba

13 Ezkieta

15 Lekue

16 Sancet

19 Kodro

20 Villalibre

Match ends, Real Madrid 3, Athletic Club 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, Athletic Club 1. Post update Attempt saved. Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Unai Simón. goal Goal! Goal! Real Madrid 3, Athletic Club 1. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luka Modric. Post update Attempt blocked. Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Attempt saved. Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Yeray Álvarez. Post update Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Luka Modric. Post update Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Dani García (Athletic Club). Post update Foul by Rodrygo (Real Madrid). Post update Dani García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrygo. Post update Foul by Raphael Varane (Real Madrid). Post update Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Rodrygo. Post update Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Raphael Varane. Post update Attempt blocked. Iñigo Córdoba (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Íñigo Lekue. Post update Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Luka Modric. Substitution Substitution, Athletic Club. Iker Muniain replaces Óscar De Marcos. Substitution Substitution, Athletic Club. Íñigo Lekue replaces Ander Capa.