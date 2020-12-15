German Bundesliga
Werder Bremen 1-2 Borussia Dortmund: Marco Reus goal seals victory for visitors

Marco Reus
Dortmund won for the first time in the Bundesliga since 21 November

Marco Reus scored 12 minutes from time as Borussia Dortmund beat Werder Bremen to secure a first victory under interim head coach Edin Terzic.

Lucien Favre was sacked as Dortmund boss after a 5-1 humbling at recently promoted Stuttgart on Sunday.

Reus converted on the rebound after his penalty was saved to make sure the visitors immediately bounced back.

Raphael Guerreiro had opened the scoring for Dortmund before Kevin Mohwald levelled in the first half.

Dortmund have put assistant coach Terzic and youth coaches Sebastian Geppert and Otto Addo in charge until the end of the season, with Terzic acting as the interim manager.

With striker Erling Braut Haaland injured, Terzic handed a first Bundesliga start to Youssoufa Moukoko, who became the youngest player to play a professional match in Germany last month.

The 16-year-old German forward saw an effort saved by Jiri Pavlenka and the Werder Bremen goalkeeper was also equal to Reus' effort from the spot late on.

But the Germany international turned in at the second attempt to end Dortmund's run of three games without a win in the German top flight.

They move up to fourth as a result, three points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, albeit having played a game more.

Line-ups

Werder Bremen

  • 1Pavlenka
  • 36GroßBooked at 54mins
  • 21ToprakSubstituted forAguat 86'minutes
  • 32Friedl
  • 23Gebre Selassie
  • 35Eggestein
  • 34MbomSubstituted forSchmidat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 6MöhwaldSubstituted forBittencourtat 66'minutes
  • 5Augustinsson
  • 19SargentSubstituted forWoltemadeat 66'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 8OsakoSubstituted forErrasat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Bittencourt
  • 13Veljkovic
  • 17Agu
  • 18Moisander
  • 20Schmid
  • 22Chong
  • 27Kapino
  • 29Erras
  • 41Woltemade

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 2MoreySubstituted forPiszczekat 85'minutes
  • 16Akanji
  • 15HummelsSubstituted forZagadouat 85'minutes
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 22BellinghamSubstituted forBrandtat 73'minutes
  • 28WitselBooked at 59mins
  • 7Sancho
  • 11ReusBooked at 35mins
  • 32Reyna
  • 18MoukokoSubstituted forCanat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Zagadou
  • 8Dahoud
  • 14Schulz
  • 19Brandt
  • 20Carvalho
  • 23Can
  • 26Piszczek
  • 30Passlack
  • 35Hitz
Referee:
Robert Schröder

Match Stats

Home TeamWerder BremenAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home6
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away9
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, SV Werder Bremen 1, Borussia Dortmund 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, SV Werder Bremen 1, Borussia Dortmund 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marco Reus.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovanni Reyna.

  5. Booking

    Romano Schmid (SV Werder Bremen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Romano Schmid (SV Werder Bremen).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).

  10. Post update

    Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Booking

    Nick Woltemade (SV Werder Bremen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Nick Woltemade (SV Werder Bremen).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Romano Schmid replaces Jean-Manuel Mbom.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Felix Agu replaces Ömer Toprak.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).

  17. Post update

    Ömer Toprak (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Lukasz Piszczek replaces Mateu Morey.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou replaces Mats Hummels because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).

