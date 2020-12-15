Last updated on .From the section European Football

Dortmund won for the first time in the Bundesliga since 21 November

Marco Reus scored 12 minutes from time as Borussia Dortmund beat Werder Bremen to secure a first victory under interim head coach Edin Terzic.

Lucien Favre was sacked as Dortmund boss after a 5-1 humbling at recently promoted Stuttgart on Sunday.

Reus converted on the rebound after his penalty was saved to make sure the visitors immediately bounced back.

Raphael Guerreiro had opened the scoring for Dortmund before Kevin Mohwald levelled in the first half.

Dortmund have put assistant coach Terzic and youth coaches Sebastian Geppert and Otto Addo in charge until the end of the season, with Terzic acting as the interim manager.

With striker Erling Braut Haaland injured, Terzic handed a first Bundesliga start to Youssoufa Moukoko, who became the youngest player to play a professional match in Germany last month.

The 16-year-old German forward saw an effort saved by Jiri Pavlenka and the Werder Bremen goalkeeper was also equal to Reus' effort from the spot late on.

But the Germany international turned in at the second attempt to end Dortmund's run of three games without a win in the German top flight.

They move up to fourth as a result, three points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, albeit having played a game more.

Live Text Line-ups Werder Bremen 1 Pavlenka

36 Groß Booked at 54mins

21 Toprak Substituted for Agu at 86' minutes

32 Friedl

23 Gebre Selassie

35 Eggestein

34 Mbom Substituted for Schmid at 87' minutes Booked at 90mins

6 Möhwald Substituted for Bittencourt at 66' minutes

5 Augustinsson

19 Sargent Substituted for Woltemade at 66' minutes Booked at 87mins

8 Osako Substituted for Erras at 73' minutes Substitutes 10 Bittencourt

13 Veljkovic

17 Agu

18 Moisander

20 Schmid

22 Chong

27 Kapino

29 Erras

41 Woltemade B Dortmund 1 Bürki

2 Morey Substituted for Piszczek at 85' minutes

16 Akanji

15 Hummels Substituted for Zagadou at 85' minutes

13 Guerreiro

22 Bellingham Substituted for Brandt at 73' minutes

28 Witsel Booked at 59mins

7 Sancho

11 Reus Booked at 35mins

32 Reyna

18 Moukoko Substituted for Can at 80' minutes Substitutes 5 Zagadou

8 Dahoud

14 Schulz

19 Brandt

20 Carvalho

23 Can

26 Piszczek

30 Passlack

Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, SV Werder Bremen 1, Borussia Dortmund 2. Full Time Second Half ends, SV Werder Bremen 1, Borussia Dortmund 2. Post update Attempt missed. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marco Reus. Post update Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovanni Reyna. Booking Romano Schmid (SV Werder Bremen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Romano Schmid (SV Werder Bremen). Post update Attempt missed. Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson with a cross. Post update Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund). Post update Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick on the right wing. Booking Nick Woltemade (SV Werder Bremen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Nick Woltemade (SV Werder Bremen). Substitution Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Romano Schmid replaces Jean-Manuel Mbom. Substitution Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Felix Agu replaces Ömer Toprak. Post update Foul by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund). Post update Ömer Toprak (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Lukasz Piszczek replaces Mateu Morey. Substitution Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Dan-Axel Zagadou replaces Mats Hummels because of an injury. Post update Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).