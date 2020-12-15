Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Applause drowned out initial jeering from Cambridge fans as their side and Colchester took the knee before their League Two match.

Booing could be heard when the gesture was first made before more fans reacted by applauding in support of the players.

It was the first time the gesture has been made at the Abbey Stadium since fans were allowed back at the venue.

Cambridge United went on to win the game 2-1.

Earlier this month some Colchester fans booed players taking the knee before their game with Grimsby.

Club owner Robbie Cowling was heavily critical of those who booed before the 5 December fixture, saying that any repeat offenders would no longer be "welcome at our club".

On the same day as the incident at Colchester, Millwall fans also jeered players for taking the knee before a defeat by Derby. The Millwall team had released a statement earlier in the week explaining that their gesture carried no political message, but was "purely about tackling discrimination".

The gesture first came to prominence when San Francisco 49ers quarter-back Colin Kaepernick chose to kneel rather than stand for the US national anthem before a game in September 2016 as a protest against police brutality.

After the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old man who died after a Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck for several minutes, it became widespread in global protests against racial injustice and violence.