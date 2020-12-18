Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

It's a slightly reduced Scottish Premiership card this weekend because of Celtic's involvement in Sunday's Scottish Cup final against Hearts.

But there's still plenty of intrigue in the five matches, with Hibernian bidding to go second, Ross County hoping to climb off the bottom of the table and Rangers aiming to go further clear at the top.

Hibernian v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Striker Kevin Nisbet returns to the Hibernian squad after missing out in midweek through injury, while midfielder Alex Gogic and left-back Alex Gogic are also available again, but on-loan Rangers winger Jamie Murphy's absence continues along with midfielder Scott Allan.

All players Dundee United had isolating in line with Covid-19 protocols are back for manager Micky Mellon, with top scorer Nicky Clark, fellow forward Paul McMullan and on-loan Manchester City midfielder Luke Bolton having missed their past two games.

Peter Pawlett is also back from a groin injury, meaning fellow midfielder Declan Glass and forward Logan Chalmers are the only two players remaining unavailable.

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "This is a challenging period we go into for all clubs in terms of the frequency of fixtures and the competitive nature of the Premiership. All these challenges we have by and large met this season. We have been lopsided in terms of the number of away fixtures we have played, so if we can come through this period and be strong at home then we are going to come into the new year in a good position and if it's as high as second then fantastic."

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon: "All the players are back in training now from the last few days. We're glad to have a healthy group. We were all negative again on Thursday's tests, so that's great."

Did you know? Dundee United have lost just one of their past nine top-flight visits to Easter Road, but their last Premiership match away to Hibs was in 2014.

Pick your Hibernian XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Dundee United XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Rangers v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)

Fit-again Filip Helander could make his first appearance in six weeks with fellow centre-half Leon Balogun missing out because of a head knock during Wednesday's League Cup defeat by St Mirren.

Striker Alfredo Morelos completes a two-match suspension, while centre-half George Edmundson and winger Jordan Jones have two matches left on their bans for a Covid-19 protocol breach. Midfielder Ryan Jack's absence with a knee injury continues alongside long-term casualty Nikola Katic.

Striker Jordan White returns from a calf problem for Motherwell, while midfielder Mark O'Hara has recovered from a knock that forced him off against St Mirren last weekend.

However, striker Christopher Long does miss out and joins defenders Jake Carroll and Charles Dunne, midfielder Liam Donnelly and goalkeepers Trevor Carson and Scott Fox on the sidelines through injury. Meanwhile, on-loan winger Jake Hastie is unavailable against his parent club.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I can totally understand the fans' frustrations and shock. To be in a bit of shock, to be disappointed and frustrated is pretty normal. It is what it is. It's done now. We can't change it. All we can do is control the future and it's our job to get ready for tomorrow's challenge in Motherwell."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "Rangers are not invincible - that's what it's proved. But it will be a completely different game, bigger pitch and better surface, I would imagine their team will change as well, so it'll be a tough ask no matter what - we won't be fooled by a one-off result. We're going to have to defend very well - that's what I got out of the game the other night. We're just in a little run at the moment, where things aren't going our way, so we have to be strong, keep your beliefs."

Did you know? Rangers last played a Premiership game on a Saturday in mid-October, while Motherwell will be visiting Ibrox on league business for the first time since October of 2019.

Pick your Rangers XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Motherwell XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Ross County v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00)

Winger Regan Charles-Cook misses out for Ross County after pulling a hamstring during Wednesday's League Cup defeat by Livingston. Midfielder Charlie Lakin and defenders Connor Randall and Tom Grivosti continue their injury absence.

Defender Hakeem Odoffin returns to the Hamilton Academical squad after a one-game suspension. Forward Marios Ogkmpoe, midfielders Lewis Smith and Will Collar, defender Shaun Want and winger David Templeton miss out again through injury.

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell: "Sometimes I just want to throw my toys out of the pram and think everyone is picking on us. But ultimately I'm responsible for turning that around. I'll be brutally honest. I'm a very passionate guy and I constantly try to keep that in check on a daily basis."

Hamilton Academical head coach Brian Rice: "Hard work is your essence for everything, that is your foundations. The harder you work, the luckier you get - that's the old saying, isn't it? We know it is going to be very difficult up there. It is important that we go up there and be resolute and hard to beat and hopefully we do enough to win the match."

Did you know? Ross County are unbeaten in their past eight home meetings with Hamilton Academical in the Premiership, but County have lost their past three league games this season.

Pick your Ross County XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Hamilton Academical XI



















Select formation Confirm team

St Mirren v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

St Mirren will be at full strength for the visit of St Johnstone after both won their midweek Scottish League Cup ties against Rangers and Dunfermline, respectively.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson will assess his squad after their quarter-final went to extra-time. Attacker Michael O'Halloran has missed the past two games with a hip injury.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "It's very difficult to sleep after night games anyway, but to have the kind of result we did on Wednesday then the adrenalin was pumping through the veins into the early hours. We're on a very good run at the moment, 10 games unbeaten, but you're right to point out that all of the excitement and the goodwill that has been coming our way after Wednesday's result will soon be forgotten if we get turned over by St Johnstone."

St Johnstone winger Craig Conway: "St Mirren will be flying high after their victory the other night and we want to bounce back from the defeat against Livingston, so it probably sets it up for an exciting game."

Did you know? St Johnstone have lost just one of their past 10 Premiership meetings with St Mirren.

Pick your St Mirren XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your St Johnstone XI



















Select formation Confirm team

Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (Sun, 12:00)

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer was not naming the "one or two injuries" in his squad, with defender Ross Millen and midfielder Gary Dicker having both missed last weekend's defeat by Celtic.

Clevid Dikamona definitely misses out as the centre-half completes a two-match suspension.

Aberdeen midfielder Dylan McGeouch has suffered a setback in his attempts to return from a groin injury and misses out again.

Defender Mikey Devlin, goalkeeper Tomas Cerny and forwards Marley Watkins and Scott Wright also miss out once more, but midfielder Lewis Ferguson returns from suspension.

Kilmarnock forward Nicke Kabamba: "As soon as just a few fans come in it changes the atmosphere and just brings back some normality. Hopefully it starts happening here because we want fans as much as fans want to come into the grounds. It's always good to have that 12th man on a matchday and have the fans behind you."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "It's been against various different Kilmarnock teams and various different Kilmarnock managers and we've always come out with the desired result really. It is unusual to be so strong against one opponent like that. Hopefully on Sunday we can do that again, but what I have to say is that, through all of those results, we've never had it easy at Kilmarnock and we don't expect it to be."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have won one of their past 26 league meetings with Aberdeen, who are unbeaten in 15 league trips to Rugby Park.

Pick your Kilmarnock XI



















Select formation Confirm team