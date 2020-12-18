Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

After losing to former Livingston manager Gary Holt last week, Amy Irons will be looking to redress the balance when she takes on Pat Bonner.

The former Celtic and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper faces off against The Nine presenter in forecasting the scores of the weekend's five Scottish Premiership matches.

Amy Irons v The Pundits
Scottish Premiership
AmyPat
Hibernian v Dundee United2-12-0
Rangers v Motherwell3-13-1
Ross County v Hamilton Acad1-12-2
St Mirren v St Johnstone0-11-1
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen1-21-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Hibernian v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Pat's prediction: 2-0

Rangers v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Pat's prediction: 3-1

Ross County v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Pat's prediction: 2-2

St Mirren v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Pat's prediction: 1-1

Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (Sun, 12:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Pat's prediction: 1-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Andy Halliday90
Julie Fleeting60 & 60
Shaun Maloney60
Gary Holt50
Leanne Crichton40
Gary Caldwell40
Billy Dodds40
Chris Iwelumo40
Richard Foster30
Marvin Bartley30
James McFadden30
Michael Stewart30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Chris Burke20
Steven Pressley10
Total scores
Amy740
Pundits660
Amy v Pundits
P15W5D5L6

