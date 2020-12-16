Several Scottish Championship clubs - including Greenock Morton - are now in such serious financial distress that they do not have enough money in the bank to cover December's payroll and the Scottish government has been warned it has just one week left to prevent the possibility of some going bankrupt as they await the £10m worth of emergency bailout cash to lower league clubs pledged last week. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic's Green Brigade group of fans is planning a mass gathering outside Hampden Park this Sunday to help support their team ahead of the Scottish Cup final against Hearts, in direct contrast to the furious protests that have plagued the club in recent weeks amid calls for manager Neil Lennon to be sacked during a dip in form. (The Herald) external-link

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin claims the reason he was sent to the stand in the closing minutes of Wednesday's 3-2 Scottish League Cup win over Rangers was for celebrating Conor McCarthy's dramatic stoppage-time winning goal. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has refused to comment about the retrospective two-match suspension handed to Alfredo Morelos for a challenge on Dundee United's Mark Connolly that meant the striker missed Wednesday's League Cup defeat by St Mirren. (The National) external-link

Midfielder Ianis Hagi has been criticised in the Romanian media for failing to hold down a starting spot in the Rangers team - with one pundit calling for him to drop the Hagi name from his shirt because he is not living up to the memory of his famous father. (Daily Record) external-link

Andrew Considine, the defender who recently earned his first Scotland caps at the age of 33, hopes to end his career at Aberdeen after signing a one-year contract extension to keep him at the Scottish Premiership club until the summer of 2022. (Press & Journal) external-link

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson believes veterans Craig Gordon, the former Celtic goalkeeper, and centre-half Christophe Berra are two players he can rely on to perform in Sunday's Scottish Cup final against Celtic. (The Scotsman) external-link