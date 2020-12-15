Highlights: Sparta Prague 2-1 Glasgow City

Women's Champions League last 32, second leg: Glasgow City v Sparta Prague Venue: Broadwood Stadium, Cumbernauld Date: Wednesday, 16 December Time: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Alba and and the BBC Sport website and app

Glasgow City's 5-0 defeat to Rangers will not derail their hopes of Champions League progress, says head coach Scott Booth.

The Scottish champions will attempt to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit when they welcome Sparta Prague to Broadwood in the last 32 on Wednesday.

City were knocked off the top of the SWPL on Sunday after suffering a chastening home loss to Rangers.

"We have to focus on this game now, the Rangers one is gone," said Booth.

"The Champions League has always come to us when we have had really tough games around it over the last few years, and we have managed to handle it separately.

"In terms of our domestic football, this first half of the season, that is over so we can now wholly focus on Wednesday's game to get the result we need.

"I think the players will just want to go and play again, and a game that comes as quickly as this one does, directly after a heavy defeat, is probably the best way to get over it."

Booth's side reached the last eight of the Champions League last season, while their two defeats last week by Sparta and Rangers were their first losses of the new campaign.

Glasgow, who won on penalties against Irish champions Peamount United and Icelandic outfit Valur to reach this stage, succumbed to a narrow defeat in wet conditions in the Czech Republic, though Sharon Wojick's second-half goal has given them hope of a comeback.

Booth admits that while the pitch may have worked to Sparta's advantage, the roles will be reversed on the artificial surface in Cumbernauld.

"The surface was horrendous," he said. "It was muddy and really wet and difficult for the players to keep their feet at times. Sparta handled it better.

"This time we maybe have the slight advantage playing on the surface that we know well. It will definitely suit us better."