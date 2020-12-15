Solihull Moors 2-1 FC Halifax Town

Match ends, Solihull Moors 2, FC Halifax Town 1.
Kyle Hudlin scored a stunning second-half winner as Solihull ended a two-match losing streak in the National League with a 2-1 home victory over Halifax.
The visitors, who came into the game on the back of three successive wins, took the lead in the 21st minute when Martin Woods headed home Luke Summerfield's cross.
But Solihull were back on level terms within three minutes, Jimmy Ball firing the loose ball past Sam Johnson for his third goal in as many games.
Solihull goalkeeper Ryan Boot made several fine saves to deny Summerfield twice and Danny Williams.
They came either side of Hudlin's 25-yard screamer into the top corner in the 56th minute, with Neill Byrne heading against the post for Halifax in stoppage time.
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
- 1Boot
- 2Williams
- 3Cranston
- 8GleesonBooked at 45mins
- 12Coxe
- 28Pearce
- 4StorerBooked at 90mins
- 10OsborneBooked at 13minsSubstituted forSbarraat 80'minutes
- 18Ball
- 24Hancox
- 27Hudlin
Substitutes
- 7Sbarra
- 11Ward
- 13Clayton
- 15Maycock
- 25Archer
Halifax
- 1Johnson
- 5ByrneBooked at 77mins
- 31MaherBooked at 61mins
- 19Summerfield
- 2King
- 6BradburySubstituted forSeniorat 84'minutes
- 11Williams
- 26WoodsBooked at 33mins
- 10EaringSubstituted forGreenat 84'minutes
- 9HydeSubstituted forNepomucenoat 21'minutes
- 39Bell
Substitutes
- 3Senior
- 8Green
- 12Davidson-Hale
- 15Nepomuceno
- 32Danns
- Referee:
- Elliot Swallow
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Solihull Moors 2, FC Halifax Town 1.
Booking
Kyle Storer (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Kieran Green replaces Jack Earing.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jack Senior replaces Tom Bradbury.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Joe Sbarra replaces Jamey Osborne.
Booking
Neill Byrne (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Niall Maher (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Solihull Moors 2, FC Halifax Town 1. Kyle Hudlin (Solihull Moors).
Second Half
Second Half begins Solihull Moors 1, FC Halifax Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Solihull Moors 1, FC Halifax Town 1.
Booking
Stephen Gleeson (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Martin Woods (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Solihull Moors 1, FC Halifax Town 1. Jimmy Ball (Solihull Moors).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Gevaro Nepomuceno replaces Jake Hyde.
Goal!
Goal! Solihull Moors 0, FC Halifax Town 1. Martin Woods (FC Halifax Town).
Booking
Jamey Osborne (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.