Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Carla Ward is in her first season in charge of Birmingham City Women, having been appointed in August

Birmingham City head coach Carla Ward has been charged by the Football Association following her post-match comments after the 3-0 away defeat by Arsenal at Borehamwood on 6 December.

Ward's observation that "we played against more than 11, for sure" was considered a breach of FA rules.

An FA statement said that the comments "constitute improper conduct".

Ward, in her first full season as Blues boss, has until Thursday to respond to the charge.

After holding out in their Women's Super League game at Meadow Park for almost an hour, Birmingham were beaten by three second-half goals, the last of them a penalty.

But Ward said that Blues had penalty claims of their own turned down by match referee Cristiana Hattersley - and that the fourth official had suggested her players had to 'go down' to win decisions.

"I asked whether my players had to go down. There were a couple where it looked like they had to go down," Ward said after the game.

"The fourth official said to me 'Did you watch Match of the Day last night? Sadly you have to go down to get something.'

"I said 'Listen, I'm not going in there and telling my players to go down.'

"I asked very clearly at half-time, 'Do I have to ask my players to go down to get anything here today and jump around?' Because that's not how I like things.

"She [the referee] said she takes it on board. Did she?

"Arsenal are an exceptional side with unbelievable ability but we played against more than 11 today for sure."

The FA said in their statement that Ward's comments "question the integrity of the match official and/or were personally offensive and/or bring the game into disrepute."