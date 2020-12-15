Greg Halford: Southend United sign veteran defender on short-term deal
Southend United have signed veteran defender Greg Halford on a one-month deal.
The 36-year-old has been a free agent since a spell with Aberdeen at the end of the 2018-19 season and had been training with League One Northampton.
Halford, who has played for 13 different clubs, was named on the Shrimpers' bench for Tuesday's home match against Grimsby.
Southend are bottom of League Two, four points adrift of safety.
