Greg Halford was part of the Cardiff squad that won promotion to the Premier League in 2017-18

Southend United have signed veteran defender Greg Halford on a one-month deal.

The 36-year-old has been a free agent since a spell with Aberdeen at the end of the 2018-19 season and had been training with League One Northampton.

Halford, who has played for 13 different clubs, was named on the Shrimpers' bench for Tuesday's home match against Grimsby.

Southend are bottom of League Two, four points adrift of safety.

