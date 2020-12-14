Last updated on .From the section National League

Darlington's Blackwell Meadows ground is a 150-mile drive from Boston United

National League North side Boston United say they are unhappy that their abandoned game with Darlington on 10 November will have to be replayed.

Boston led 2-0 when Darlington's former Bolton, Derby and Birmingham City defender Nicky Hunt suffered a serious injury in the 87th minute of the game.

He was knocked unconscious and needed almost an hour of on-field treatment before being taken to hospital.

Hunt, 37, was released the following day having been given the all clear.

Boston will now make the 300-mile round-trip to Darlington on Tuesday, 16 February.

"United put forward what they believed to be a strong case to be awarded all three points, particularly in a Covid-19-condensed season, but the National League board deemed that a full rematch will be required," a club statement read. external-link

"United are disappointed with the outcome and did consider an appeal, but given the detailed submissions already made, it was felt the decision would not be overturned."