Dale Taylor scored for Linfield in the County Antrim Shield as a 15-year-old

Former Linfield forward Dale Taylor has signed his first professional contract with Nottingham Forest.

Taylor moved to the Championship in the club in the summer after coming through the Blues' academy.

The 17-year-old celebrated his birthday on Saturday and has penned a new contract at The City Ground.

The Northern Ireland Under-17s captain has scored eight times for Forest's Under-18s and made the step up to Under-23s football.

Taylor made his senior debut for Linfield aged just 15, scoring against Cliftonville in the County Antrim Shield, and made a handful of first-team appearances before joining the Reds in the summer.