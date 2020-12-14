Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Linfield beat Coleraine 2-0 in their only meeting so far this season

Coleraine's trip to Irish Premiership champions Linfield on 15 January will be broadcast live on BBC Two NI.

Larne, the current league leaders, against Glentoran on 29 January will also be live on TV.

There will be six streams on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer, starting with Portadown's visit to the Glens on 2 January.

Cliftonville, Ballymena United, Glenavon and Carrick Rangers will also feature throughout the month.

The first game on Saturday, 2 January kicks-off at the Oval at 17:30 GMT and is available on the BBC Sport NI website and BBC iPlayer.

There are three weekend double-headers during January, starting with the first live TV game that sees Linfield host Coleraine on Friday, 15 January followed by the streamed game featuring Larne away to Cliftonville.

Ballymena United host Cliftonville the following Friday and on Saturday, 23 January Glenavon's tie with Glentoran is live from Mourneview Park.

Larne host Glentoran in the second TV game in the last Friday night kick-off in January while Ballymena and Carrick Rangers wrap up the month's live fixtures on Saturday, 30 January.