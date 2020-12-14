St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin believes "everybody will be willing us on" in Wednesday's League Cup quarter-final against Rangers.

Rangers have yet to lose in this season's Scottish Premiership or Europa League and are heavy favourites to go on and win the trophy.

But, with Celtic out, Goodwin believes a home draw against Rangers gives his side a chance to cause an upset.

"There's definitely an opportunity here," Goodwin said.

"As we've all seen over the years, especially in this competition, there are upsets along the way. The fact that we've got them here is a bonus because Ibrox would make it even more difficult I think.

"I think every other manager that's left in the competition will want us to cause an upset on Wednesday night.

"They're 27 games unbeaten, better managers than I am have tried up to now and came up short, but hopefully I'll get the tactics right, the boys will perform to the levels they're capable of and, as always in games like this, we get a little bit of luck and we do enough to get through."

Goodwin was captain when St Mirren won the competition in 2013, despite a similarly difficult cup run with his side having to beat Aberdeen, Celtic and Hearts to lift the trophy.

St Mirren's run to the quarter-final is the best they have managed in the League Cup since that success seven years ago, while they are also nine games unbeaten in all competitions.

"There's a lot of similarities between the groups, there's no doubt about that," Goodwin said. "In terms of that 2013 team, we had some really good experienced heads that had played at a high level. But we also had some really good young lads coming through, the likes of John McGinn and so.

"I don't want to say we're as good or better, that will remain to be seen. That team of 2013 are in the history books and deservedly so for what they achieved. It would be great for us as a group to be able to emulate that.

"First and foremost, before we even think about trying to win the cup, we've got to get through the most difficult fixture that could possibly have come about and that's trying to beat the best team in the country at the moment. That's what we aim to do and, if we do that and get through to the semi-final, we've got as good a chance as anybody."