Stevenage are 23rd in League Two

Stevenage's next two fixtures have been postponed following a positive Covid-19 test.

The League Two side had been scheduled to visit Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday and then host Exeter City on Saturday.

Alex Revell's men are in the fourth tier relegation zone on goal difference after Saturday's 4-0 defeat away at Carlisle United.

Players and staff will now self-isolate for 10 days in line with EFL and government guidance.

No dates have been announced for the rearranged fixtures.