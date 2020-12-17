Leeds make their first visit to Old Trafford for more than 10 years when they play old rivals Manchester United on Sunday - but who will come out on top?

"Of all the games where we say we'd love to have a crowd, this is a big one," said BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson.

"It's not a derby, but there has never been much love lost between the two sets of fans. That helps to create a really intense atmosphere, which normally adds an edge on the pitch too.

"This time? Well, Leeds will be dangerous going forward, of course, but I just feel their attacking mindset will play into Manchester United's hands."

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This weekend, he is up against singer and Walsall fan Becky Hill.

Hill, who made her name as a runner-up on the first series of The Voice UK in 2013, had a number one single as a featured vocalist on Oliver Helden's 'Gecko (Overdrive)' in 2014

Hill's latest single 'Space' was released in October and her debut album comes out in March.

She is a prolific songwriter and has penned more than 600 tracks, but admits she is yet to write one about watching Walsall.

"My first solo single was called 'Losing' which might have worked, but I'd like to make it clear that was not about the Saddlers!" she told BBC Sport.

Saturday sees Walsall take on Port Vale, who count Robbie Williams as their most famous fan, in the big game in League Two.

"Right, we've got some pop star rivalry here haven't we?" Becky added. "I'll have to hit Robbie up and tell him that his boys are going to get beaten. "

Will Becky or Robbie Williams have something to shout about after Walsall play Port Vale on Saturday? "For the sake of my dad's happiness, I am going with a 2-1 Walsall win," Hill said.

There are other, bigger, Black Country clubs but Hill never considered supporting any of them.

"I have a very vague memory of being taken to a Wolves game when I was very young - but then we never went back," she explained. "It was always the Saddlers for me with my dad at the Bescot after that.

"There's nothing like being at game - not just for the football, but for the sights, the sounds and the smells.

"The food is part of the nostalgia as well - my dad would always have a Bovril, and buy me a Yorkie and a hot chocolate to keep me happy.

"As a kid the only thing that was missing was the singing - it seems weird to say now, but the one thing I always used to want was for the crowd to start chanting.

"My dad always used to sing 'walking down the Wednesbury Road, to see the Walsall aces' around the house but they never really burst into song when I went, for me to join in.

"It's not quite the same but he was at a Walsall game a few years ago and they ran out to one of my songs. I think that was probably his proudest moment."

Walsall's home, the Bescot [now known as Banks's Stadium] is situated right next to the M6 motorway so is easy to spot from afar.

"I get a buzz every time I go past," added Hill. "I went there a lot when I was a kid and it brings back so many fond memories whenever I see it. Every single time I take a picture and send it to my dad saying 'up the Saddlers'.

"He always messages me back saying 'The venue of dreams'."

Premier League predictions - week 14 Result Lawro Becky SATURDAY Crystal Palace v Liverpool x-x 0-2 1-2 Southampton v Man City x-x 0-2 1-2 Everton v Arsenal x-x 1-0 2-0 Newcastle v Fulham x-x 2-0 1-1 SUNDAY Brighton v Sheff Utd x-x 2-0 1-0 Tottenham v Leicester x-x 2-0 2-1 Man Utd v Leeds x-x 2-1 3-2 West Brom v Aston Villa x-x 1-1 0-2 MONDAY Burnley v Wolves x-x 1-1 1-2 Chelsea v West Ham x-x 2-0 2-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

SATURDAY

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (12:30 GMT)

Crystal Palace gave Tottenham a really good game at Selhurst Park last weekend, and very few teams go there and turn the Eagles over.

Roy Hodgson's side will be without suspended striker Christian Benteke on Saturday, so they will be lacking a little bit of firepower, and they don't usually score that many goals anyway.

It will still be tough for Liverpool, though. They have won only one of their six away league games so far this season, so there is room for improvement on the road.

The Reds will have to play a lot better than they did in the first half against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday, for example, but I still fancy them to win this one.

Even though the Reds have dropped points at unexpected times this season, they have only lost one game in the league - fewer than anyone else. In a topsy-turvy season like this one, that is a great achievement.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Becky's prediction: 1-2

Southampton v Man City (15:00 GMT)

Manchester City looked pedestrian at times in Tuesday's draw with West Brom, which is very unlike them. There was no kind of zip to their attack, and it was too easy to stop them.

Southampton also picked up a point in midweek, at Arsenal on Wednesday, and they might be a bit disappointed with that too, seeing as they took the lead and the Gunners played most of the second half with 10 men.

Pep Guardiola laments his side's inability to score in their 1-1 draw at home to West Brom

Saints beat City the last time they came to St Mary's, in July, and only Liverpool have a better home record than Ralph Hasenhuttl's side this season.

But I am still going with City to come out on top, if Sergio Aguero returns up front.

I don't know why Aguero has not been starting games recently if he has been fit enough to be on the bench, but he will end their scoring problems if he plays.

I know he missed the Manchester derby because he wasn't well but he only played the last 15 minutes or so against the Baggies.

I get that Pep Guardiola might be thinking he needs to look after him, for the long term, but to me this is the time to chuck him in. They need him because Gabriel Jesus is a good player, but he is not Aguero.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Becky's prediction: 1-2

Everton v Arsenal (17:30 GMT)

Arsenal's first aim has to be to end the game with 11 men. First it was Granit Xhaka who got himself sent off against Burnley, then Gabriel against Southampton.

I feel sorry for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta because he can talk to his team all day about tactics and a gameplan, but if his players don't know how to manage the situation when they are on a booking, like Gabriel was before his second yellow card on Wednesday, then he cannot help them much.

Arsenal 1-1 Southampton: Mikel Arteta says Gabriel red card cost his side in draw

Arteta is getting a bit of flak anyway but his own players have been making things more difficult for him.

Funnily enough, I think that is one of reasons we will see a response from the Gunners here even if their confidence is going to be low.

Yes, Everton's form has picked up again, after two successive wins, but it is a blow for them that they won't have Allan in their midfield on Saturday because of injury.

They will still give Arsenal a tough time, and will look to impose themselves on the game in the same way they did when they beat Chelsea last time out.

We will find out if Arsenal can deal with it - it is time for them to show what they are made of.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Becky's prediction: 2-0

Newcastle v Fulham (20:00 GMT)

Fulham have picked up a couple of decent draws in the past few days, against Liverpool then Brighton, but they were hanging on in both games.

Newcastle fell apart at the end against Leeds in midweek but they are at home this time and they will expect to win this game - their recent record at St James' Park against teams below them in the table is pretty good.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Becky's prediction: 1-1

SUNDAY

Brighton v Sheff Utd (12:00 GMT)

Brighton's big problem is still goals, but their levels never seem to change too much. They never seem to play that badly, whatever the result.

Sheffield United have bigger issues. I've said it before this season, but they look like a Championship team in the Premier League, and it is hard to see what their manager Chris Wilder can do about that.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Becky's prediction: 1-0

Tottenham v Leicester (14:15 GMT)

Leicester's away form is excellent, with five wins from six league games so far and only one defeat - at Anfield.

The Foxes are a brilliant counter-attacking side - like Tottenham, really. So, who will attack first in this game? They should really have a ball each, one in each half.

Seriously, though, it is going to be really interesting how both sides approach this and the formation and system they play. Leicester's best players are all forward-thinking so will they just sit back and try to nullify the game completely like Spurs can do? I can't see it.

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Jose Mourinho says Spurs deserved more from defeat

Tottenham have got the ability to adapt if things aren't working - they did that against Liverpool on Wednesday when they changed their shape and, although they lost at the end, they had created enough chances to win it.

Jose Mourinho can mix things up a bit again here without losing any defensive discipline, and I think that will give Spurs the edge.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Becky's prediction: Would I take Jose Mourinho as Walsall manager, or Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp? Either would be very nice - we need all the help we can get! 2-1

Man Utd v Leeds Utd (16:30 GMT)

Manchester United have been relatively poor at Old Trafford all season, with only one win in six home league games.

I'm backing them on Sunday, though, because Leeds can't, won't and don't change their style.

That will probably suit Manchester United, who are not used to teams coming out and attacking them. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have struggled to break down sides that just sit in, but that won't be a problem here.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Becky's prediction: 3-2

West Brom v Aston Villa (19:15 GMT)

Welcome back Big Sam Allardyce. The big question for me now, though, is what West Brom do in the January transfer window, because I am pretty sure he would not have agreed to go there if he was not going to be backed, and in the way he wants too.

Slaven Bilic might argue not much was done to strengthen his squad in the summer, after winning promotion. Will Allardyce get much more backing, and will he have a say in who they sign?

This is a tricky opening game, because of the improvement Villa have made, but I think Big Sam would take a draw now if you offered it to him.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Becky's prediction: My beloved granddad was a West Brom fan so I'd like them to win but they are not doing too well so I think it will be Villa. My mum's a Brummie and my dad's a yam yam (from the Black Country) so between them I've got a really funny accent, and I've got all the bases covered here - I am the queen of the west midlands. 0-2

MONDAY

Burnley v Wolves (17:30 GMT)

Wolves surprised me with the way they came back from a goal down to beat Chelsea on Tuesday.

I'm not sure if the way that game went said more about the Blues than Nuno Espirito Santo's side's but, either way, it was a very good comeback and end result.

I remain unconvinced by Wolves as an attacking force, or where their goals are going to come from, but they are still very solid. You could say exactly the same about Burnley, who just keep chipping away.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Becky's prediction: 1-2

Chelsea v West Ham (20:00 GMT)

West Ham are in good shape - really well organised, resilient, and with a threat going forward.

Chelsea have narrowly lost their past two games, at Everton and Wolves but that only backs up what I thought about them already - that they have got the makings of a very good side, but aren't quite there yet.

This should be a good game, and West Ham will make things difficult for Frank Lampard's side, but I think it will see the end of this little blip by the Blues.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Becky's prediction: 2-2

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last time?

From the midweek games, Lawro got three correct results from 10 matches, with no exact scores, for a total of 30 points.

He beat Travis bassist Dougie Payne, who got one correct results, with no exact scores, for a total of 10 points.

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Chelsea 13 10 2 1 32 +6 2 Man City 12 9 3 0 30 +7 3 Man Utd 12 9 2 1 29 +3 =4 Leeds 13 9 1 3 28 +9 =4 Leicester 13 9 1 3 28 0 =4 Liverpool 13 8 4 1 28 -3 7 Tottenham 13 8 1 4 25 -5 8 Arsenal 13 7 1 5 22 +7 9 Southampton 13 5 2 6 17 -6 10 Wolves 13 4 4 5 16 0 =11 Burnley 12 4 3 5 15 +6 =11 West Ham 13 4 3 6 15 -3 =13 Everton 13 3 5 5 14 -8 =13 Brighton 13 4 2 7 14 +3 15 Newcastle 12 4 1 7 13 -1 16 Crystal Palace 13 3 3 7 12 -4 17 Aston Villa 11 2 3 6 9 -6 18 Sheff Utd 13 2 2 9 8 +2 19 Fulham 13 1 0 12 3 -1 20 West Brom 13 0 1 12 1 -1

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Score Guest 110 Sister Bliss, Amy Macdonald, Steve White 90 Adam Devonshire 80 Raye 78 Lawro (average after 13 weeks) 60 Celeste, Caroline Weir 50 Declan McKenna, Paul Smith, DJ Target 40 Gavin 'Mo' Edgeley 10 Dougie Payne 0 Rema

Total scores after week 13 Lawro 1,010 Guests 820