Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 18 December

Caernarfon Town v Newtown; 19:45 GMT: The two sides have had contrasting fortunes of late with Caernarfon winning their last three games to lie sixth in the table while Newtown have lost their last three matches and have dropped into the relegation zone. Huw Griffiths' Caernarfon won 3-2 at Latham Park in September.

Saturday, 19 December

Barry Town United v Cefn Druids; 14:30 GMT: Two successive wins have seen Druids move off the bottom of the table and up to ninth while Barry have lost their last two games and are fifth. This will be the first meeting between the sides this season.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Cardiff Met; 14:30 GMT: Nomads have won six successive matches and are three points behind leaders New Saints, but with a game in hand. Cardiff Met are without a win in three games and although they have never won at Deeside Stadium in the league, the won a Welsh Cup tie at Nomads last season.

The New Saints v Penybont; 14:30 GMT: Top of the table Saints bounced back after defeat against Connah's Quay with a 4-0 victory at Newtown on Tuesday. Penybont, who were beaten 4-0 at home by Saints in October, are unbeaten in three games and are fourth in the table.

Flint Town United v Aberystwyth Town; 16:30 GMT: New Flint manager Neil Gibson suffered defeat in his first game in charge in midweek which left the side bottom of the table. Aberystwyth lost at home to Caernarfon on Tuesday and Gavin Allen's side are 10th in the table.

Tuesday, 22 December

Aberystwyth Town v Newtown; 19:45 GMT

Barry Town United v Penybont; 19:45 GMT

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 20 December

Briton Ferry Llansawel v Swansea City

Cascade YC v Cyncoed LFC

Port Talbot Town v Abergavenny WFC