Michael Gardyne was booked after an exchange with Rangers' Alfredo Morelos

Ross County "will be taking no further action" against Michael Gardyne after the defeat to Rangers on 6 December.

The club conducted an internal investigation after Gardyne was booked for his reaction to a tangle with striker Alfredo Morelos in Dingwall.

Rangers players responded angrily and Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard urged County to examine the matter.

County boss Stuart Kettlewell had vowed to punished Gardyne if he had said anything "untoward".

However, the club has now released a brief statement saying the investigation has concluded, no further action will be taken and no further comment will be made.

Kettlewell said after the 4-0 defeat he knew "the wording that was used" according to referee John Beaton, who he pointed out was "standing a yard or two away", and suggested "there are stories flying about regarding what's been said".

Gerrard marched on to the Global Energy Stadium pitch to confront Beaton as the whistle sounded for the interval, but admitted he only knew what was alleged to have been said from hearing it second-hand.

"I only heard what my players were saying what they heard," he said. "That wasn't good, that's what I can say.

"This is a situation for Ross County, Stuart Kettlewell and the officials to deal with, but what my players are saying they heard, it shouldn't be heard on a football pitch."