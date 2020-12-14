Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Rob Lainton joined Wrexham on loan from Port Vale before making the move permanent in November 2018

Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton is set to return to action after recovering from a head injury.

The 31-year-old has missed the last two games after being knocked unconscious in a collision in November's 1-1 draw at Bromley.

Lainton will be available for the trip to National League strugglers Weymouth.

"Rob's fine. He's training back with the group and followed all protocols regarding concussion," boss Dean Keates said.

"He's fit and available."

Keates added captain Shaun Pearson is "not far off" a return having not played this season after foot surgery.

Wrexham's last two games, against Eastleigh and Dover Athletic, were postponed due to Covid-19 cases at the two clubs.

"It's unfortunate but we have to be adaptable and we're looking forward to getting back to playing," Keates added.

The Dragons face Weymouth, who are 21st in the National League, after two consecutive defeats which leave them 12th in the table.