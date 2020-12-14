Last updated on .From the section Football

Arsenal welcomed fans back to Emirates Stadium for their Europa League match against Rapid Vienna on 3 December, after an absence of 271 days

London's football clubs will be unable to host fans from Wednesday when the capital moves into England's highest tier of coronavirus restrictions.

A limited number of supporters returned to some grounds after the national lockdown ended on 2 December.

Arsenal, who were the first Premier League club to welcome fans back to their stadium, said they were "disappointed" external-link after the latest announcement from Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

As it stands, only Liverpool, Everton, Southampton and Brighton will be able to allow fans inside stadiums for top-flight fixtures from Wednesday.

Alongside Greater London, parts of Essex and Hertfordshire have also been placed in tier three.

English Football League clubs QPR, Watford, Charlton and Southend all play at home on Tuesday, before the new restrictions come into force.

In tier one, a maximum of 4,000 fans are allowed at outdoor events - though no clubs are currently there.

Up to 2,000 people will be allowed in tier two areas but none in tier three.

Where does your club fit?

Premier League

Arsenal - Tier 3

Aston Villa - Tier 3

Brighton & Hove Albion - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Burnley - Tier 3

Chelsea- Tier 3

Crystal Palace - Tier 3

Everton - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Fulham- Tier 3

Leeds United - Tier 3

Leicester City - Tier 3

Liverpool - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Manchester City - Tier 3

Manchester United - Tier 3

Newcastle United - Tier 3

Sheffield United - Tier 3

Southampton - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Tottenham Hotspur - Tier 3

West Bromwich Albion - Tier 3

West Ham United - Tier 3

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Tier 3

Championship

AFC Bournemouth - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Barnsley - Tier 3

Birmingham City - Tier 3

Blackburn Rovers - Tier 3

Brentford - Tier 3

Bristol City - Tier 3

Cardiff City - spectators are not permitted at any sporting events in Wales

Coventry City - Tier 3

Derby County - Tier 3

Huddersfield Town - Tier 3

Luton Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Middlesbrough - Tier 3

Millwall- Tier 3

Norwich City - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Nottingham Forest - Tier 3

Preston North End - Tier 3

Queens Park Rangers - Tier 3

Reading - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Rotherham United - Tier 3

Sheffield Wednesday - Tier 3

Stoke City - Tier 3

Swansea City - spectators are not permitted at any sporting events in Wales

Watford- Tier 3

Wycombe Wanderers - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

League One

Accrington Stanley - Tier 3

AFC Wimbledon - Tier 3

Blackpool - Tier 3

Bristol Rovers - Tier 3

Burton Albion - Tier 3

Charlton Athletic - Tier 3

Crewe Alexandra - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Doncaster Rovers - Tier 3

Fleetwood Town - Tier 3

Gillingham - Tier 3

Hull City - Tier 3

Ipswich Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Lincoln City - Tier 3

Milton Keynes Dons - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Northampton Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Oxford United - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Peterborough United - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Plymouth Argyle - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Portsmouth - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Rochdale - Tier 3

Shrewsbury Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Sunderland - Tier 3

Swindon Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Wigan Athletic - Tier 3

League Two

Barrow - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Bolton Wanderers - Tier 3

Bradford City - Tier 3

Cambridge United - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Carlisle United - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Cheltenham Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Colchester United - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Crawley Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Exeter City - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Forest Green Rovers - Tier 2 , up to 2,000 fans allowed

Grimsby Town - Tier 3

Harrogate Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Leyton Orient - Tier 3

Mansfield Town - Tier 3

Morecambe - Tier 3

Newport County - spectators are not permitted at any sporting events in Wales

Oldham Athletic - Tier 3

Port Vale - Tier 3

Salford City - Tier 3

Scunthorpe United - Tier 3

Southend United - Tier 3

Stevenage - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Tranmere Rovers - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Walsall - Tier 3

What about the Women's Super League?

Four of the 12 teams in England's top women's league play their home matches in locations that are in tier two, and therefore can welcome up to 2,000 fans.

However, two - Bristol City and Everton - play in stadiums which have a capacity for fewer than 4,000 spectators, and therefore will be limited to fewer than 2,000 fans because the cap at 50% of their capacity is smaller than 2,000.

The city of Bristol is in tier three, but Bristol City Women play their home matches at Twerton Park in Bath, which is in tier two.

Arsenal- Tier 3

Aston Villa - Tier 3

Birmingham City - Tier 3

Brighton & Hove Albion - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Bristol City - Tier 2, up to approximately 1,700 fans allowed (50% of the capacity of Twerton Park)

Chelsea- Tier 3

Everton - Tier 2, up to 1,100 fans allowed (approximately 50% of the capacity of Walton Hall Park)

Manchester City - Tier 3

Manchester United - Tier 3

Reading - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed

Tottenham Hotspur - Tier 3

West Ham United - Tier 3