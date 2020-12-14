Coronavirus tiers: London's clubs unable to host fans from Wednesday
Last updated on .From the section Football
London's football clubs will be unable to host fans from Wednesday when the capital moves into England's highest tier of coronavirus restrictions.
A limited number of supporters returned to some grounds after the national lockdown ended on 2 December.
Arsenal, who were the first Premier League club to welcome fans back to their stadium, said they were "disappointed" after the latest announcement from Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
As it stands, only Liverpool, Everton, Southampton and Brighton will be able to allow fans inside stadiums for top-flight fixtures from Wednesday.
Alongside Greater London, parts of Essex and Hertfordshire have also been placed in tier three.
English Football League clubs QPR, Watford, Charlton and Southend all play at home on Tuesday, before the new restrictions come into force.
In tier one, a maximum of 4,000 fans are allowed at outdoor events - though no clubs are currently there.
Up to 2,000 people will be allowed in tier two areas but none in tier three.
- Want all the goals and talking points from Sunday's Premier League games? MOTD2 is streaming now
Where does your club fit?
Premier League
Arsenal - Tier 3
Aston Villa - Tier 3
Brighton & Hove Albion - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Burnley - Tier 3
Chelsea- Tier 3
Crystal Palace - Tier 3
Everton - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Fulham- Tier 3
Leeds United - Tier 3
Leicester City - Tier 3
Liverpool - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Manchester City - Tier 3
Manchester United - Tier 3
Newcastle United - Tier 3
Sheffield United - Tier 3
Southampton - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Tottenham Hotspur - Tier 3
West Bromwich Albion - Tier 3
West Ham United - Tier 3
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Tier 3
Championship
AFC Bournemouth - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Barnsley - Tier 3
Birmingham City - Tier 3
Blackburn Rovers - Tier 3
Brentford - Tier 3
Bristol City - Tier 3
Cardiff City - spectators are not permitted at any sporting events in Wales
Coventry City - Tier 3
Derby County - Tier 3
Huddersfield Town - Tier 3
Luton Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Middlesbrough - Tier 3
Millwall- Tier 3
Norwich City - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Nottingham Forest - Tier 3
Preston North End - Tier 3
Queens Park Rangers - Tier 3
Reading - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Rotherham United - Tier 3
Sheffield Wednesday - Tier 3
Stoke City - Tier 3
Swansea City - spectators are not permitted at any sporting events in Wales
Watford- Tier 3
Wycombe Wanderers - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
League One
Accrington Stanley - Tier 3
AFC Wimbledon - Tier 3
Blackpool - Tier 3
Bristol Rovers - Tier 3
Burton Albion - Tier 3
Charlton Athletic - Tier 3
Crewe Alexandra - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Doncaster Rovers - Tier 3
Fleetwood Town - Tier 3
Gillingham - Tier 3
Hull City - Tier 3
Ipswich Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Lincoln City - Tier 3
Milton Keynes Dons - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Northampton Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Oxford United - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Peterborough United - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Plymouth Argyle - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Portsmouth - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Rochdale - Tier 3
Shrewsbury Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Sunderland - Tier 3
Swindon Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Wigan Athletic - Tier 3
League Two
Barrow - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Bolton Wanderers - Tier 3
Bradford City - Tier 3
Cambridge United - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Carlisle United - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Cheltenham Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Colchester United - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Crawley Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Exeter City - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Forest Green Rovers - Tier 2 , up to 2,000 fans allowed
Grimsby Town - Tier 3
Harrogate Town - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Leyton Orient - Tier 3
Mansfield Town - Tier 3
Morecambe - Tier 3
Newport County - spectators are not permitted at any sporting events in Wales
Oldham Athletic - Tier 3
Port Vale - Tier 3
Salford City - Tier 3
Scunthorpe United - Tier 3
Southend United - Tier 3
Stevenage - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Tranmere Rovers - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Walsall - Tier 3
What about the Women's Super League?
Four of the 12 teams in England's top women's league play their home matches in locations that are in tier two, and therefore can welcome up to 2,000 fans.
However, two - Bristol City and Everton - play in stadiums which have a capacity for fewer than 4,000 spectators, and therefore will be limited to fewer than 2,000 fans because the cap at 50% of their capacity is smaller than 2,000.
The city of Bristol is in tier three, but Bristol City Women play their home matches at Twerton Park in Bath, which is in tier two.
Arsenal- Tier 3
Aston Villa - Tier 3
Birmingham City - Tier 3
Brighton & Hove Albion - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Bristol City - Tier 2, up to approximately 1,700 fans allowed (50% of the capacity of Twerton Park)
Chelsea- Tier 3
Everton - Tier 2, up to 1,100 fans allowed (approximately 50% of the capacity of Walton Hall Park)
Manchester City - Tier 3
Manchester United - Tier 3
Reading - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed
Tottenham Hotspur - Tier 3
West Ham United - Tier 3
- Alternative apocalypses: What are the modern threats to the human race?
- Are Universities doing enough?: BBC Three hears from students in need