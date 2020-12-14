Last updated on .From the section Barnet

Tim Flowers won 44 of his 92 games in charge of Solihull Moors prior to his exit in January

Barnet have appointed former Solihull Moors boss Tim Flowers as their new manager following the sacking of Peter Beadle on Sunday.

Beadle left the Bees following a nine-game winless run which left them 20th in the National League table.

Former Blackburn Rovers and England goalkeeper Flowers, 53, was briefly in charge at Macclesfield before they were expelled from the league in September.

"I am absolutely delighted to be named manager," he told the club website.

"Looking from the outside, it is a club that needs galvanising and it'll be my job to do that from the outset.

"Clearly from the outside, there are things that need changing, the results speak for themselves. I still believe we can make a fist of this season but we must act immediately and begin to turn this season around."

Capped 11 times by his country and a Premier League winner with Rovers, Flowers guided Solihull Moors to their best-ever finish of second in the fifth tier in 2018-19 before leaving by mutual consent in January.

Barnet lost 6-0 at Chesterfield on Saturday and have not won in the league since 13 October.

"It is quite obvious that the club has been on a downward spiral since our relegation from the Football League," chairman Tony Kleanthous said.

"It is time for us to address this decline and make a notable appointment of an experienced and determined manager, who will instil a winning mentality."