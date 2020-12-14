Last updated on .From the section European Football

Neymar has scored nine goals in 12 matches for PSG this season

Paris St-Germain say an initial assessment of key forward Neymar's ankle injury has been "reassuring".

The Brazil international was carried off on a stretcher during Sunday's defeat by Lyon, with PSG saying on Monday he had sprained his left ankle.

The French club added Neymar will be further examined in the next 48 hours.

The 28-year-old was seen screaming in agony and clutching his ankle after a poor challenge from Lyon midfielder Thiago Mendes, who was sent off.

"The medical examinations carried out on Neymar are reassuring following his twisted ankle in Sunday's game against Lyon," PSG said.

Neymar will be hoping the damage is not too serious and does not rule him out of the Champions League last-16 tie against his former club Barcelona.

The two sides will meet at the end of February after being drawn together on Monday in an eye-catching tie.

Neymar joined PSG for a world record fee of 222m euros (£200m) from Barcelona in August 2017.

He has helped the club win three successive Ligue 1 titles as well as reach last season's Champions League final.