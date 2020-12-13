Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen will make a pre-contract move for Ross County striker Ross Stewart as manager Derek McInnes also vows to strengthen his squad again in January. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Neil Lennon hints that Celtic's experienced players will return for the Scottish Cup final against Hearts next weekend, saying: "I'd like to think the hardcore that got us there deserve an opportunity". (Daily Record) external-link

"They have stepped up at big times and big moments," says Rangers manager Steven Gerrard of James Tavernier and Connor Goldson after the defenders scored in yesterday's 2-1 win at Dundee United. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Rangers skipper James Tavernier says there is a "good, healthy kind of competition" for free-kick duties between him and fellow full-back Borna Barisic after scoring his 17th goal of the season with a cracker from 30 yards at Tannadice. (Scottish Sun) external-link

"He's got a really good chance," says Hibs manager Jack Ross of Stevie Bradley after the teenager's cameo appearance during Saturday's 4-0 win Hamilton. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link