Premier League
BurnleyBurnley17:30WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leander Dendoncker of Wolves points during the win over Chelsea
Leander Dendoncker of Wolves could miss his first Premier League game for three months because of injury

TEAM NEWS

Monday's game is likely to come too soon for injured Burnley pair Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Dale Stephens.

Midfielder Jack Cork is not yet ready to make his first-team comeback from a fractured ankle.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is hoping Leander Dendoncker and Willy Boly will be fit.

Dendoncker went off injured at half-time against Chelsea in midweek, while Willy Boly ended the game nursing what appeared to be a hamstring problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves surprised me with the way they came back from a goal down to beat Chelsea on Tuesday.

I'm not sure if the way that game went said more about the Blues than Nuno Espirito Santo's side but, either way, it was a very good comeback and end result.

I remain unconvinced by Wolves as an attacking force, or where their goals are going to come from, but they are still very solid. You could say exactly the same about Burnley, who just keep chipping away.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer Becky Hill

Burnley have only scored six goals - the club's joint fewest after 12 league games of a season.
They also had six goals at this stage in 1970-71, a season which ended in relegation from the top flight

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Burnley's only win in their six Premier League matches against Wolves was 2-0 at Turf Moor in March 2019.
  • That is Wolves' solitary defeat in 11 top-flight away games in this fixture (W5, D5).
  • Both meetings last season ended 1-1, with the home side scoring an equalising penalty in stoppage time on both occasions.

Burnley

  • The Clarets have earned nine points from their past six matches, only losing once.
  • Burnley can equal the club Premier League record of three consecutive clean sheets. They have kept four in six league games since captain Ben Mee returned from injury.
  • They are the division's lowest scorers, with six goals.
  • Burnley have only scored seven goals in their past 10 home league fixtures, and never more than once.
  • Dwight McNeil has equalled Ben Mee's record of playing in 70 consecutive Premier League matches for Burnley.
  • Sean Dyche's only league defeat in eight games as Burnley manager against Wolves was by 1-0 in the top flight at Molineux in September 2018 (W3, D4).

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • With 20 points from 13 matches, Wolves have made their best start to a top-flight season since 1979.
  • They have alternated between defeat and victory in their past seven away league games, losing 0-4 at Liverpool last time out. Wolves have not lost successive league away fixtures in 2020.
  • Wolves can win four of their opening seven away fixtures in a top-flight season for the first time since 1970-71.
  • Their last 83 goals in the Premier League have been scored by non-British or Irish players, excluding own goals.
  • Adama Traore has gone 20 Premier League appearances without a goal or assist.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool1494136191731
2Leicester149052617927
3Man Utd138232821726
4Everton148242519626
5Tottenham1474325141125
6Southampton147342519624
7Man City136521912723
8Chelsea1364326141222
9Aston Villa1271424131122
10West Ham136342116521
11Wolves136251317-420
12Newcastle135351722-518
13Crystal Palace145361925-618
14Leeds145272430-617
15Arsenal144281218-614
16Brighton142661622-612
17Fulham142481323-1010
18Burnley12246618-1210
19West Brom141491029-197
20Sheff Utd140212825-172
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC