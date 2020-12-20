Chelsea v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi returned to training on Friday after hamstring injuries and will be monitored ahead of the game.

Head coach Frank Lampard reported no fresh injury worries.

West Ham defender Fabian Balbuena could return after missing the midweek draw with Crystal Palace because of a minor groin strain.

Michail Antonio has returned to training after a hamstring problem and will be assessed ahead of the game.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham are in good shape - really well organised, resilient, and with a threat going forward.

Chelsea have narrowly lost their past two games, at Everton and Wolves, but that only backs up what I thought about them already - that they have got the makings of a very good side but aren't quite there yet.

This should be a good game, and West Ham will make things difficult for Frank Lampard's side, but I think it will see the end of this little blip by the Blues.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham did the double over Chelsea last season, winning 1-0 at Stamford Bridge and then scoring a stoppage-time goal to triumph 3-2 at home in July.

The Hammers haven't won three in a row against Chelsea in the top flight since a run of four between September 1972 and March 1974.

Chelsea have lost just one of their past 14 Premier League home games against West Ham.

Chelsea

Chelsea are in danger of losing three Premier League games in a row for the first time since November 2015.

Going into the weekend round of matches, only Liverpool had scored more home league goals than Frank Lampard's side.

Chelsea have lost their final league match before Christmas in just two of the past 30 seasons, against Leeds in 1999 and Leicester in 2018 (W19, D9).

Olivier Giroud has scored seven of Chelsea's past 10 goals in all competitions.

Frank Lampard scored the winning goal when Chelsea defeated David Moyes' Everton 2-1 at Wembley in the 2008-09 FA Cup final.

West Ham United