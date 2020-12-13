French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain0LyonLyon1

Paris St-Germain 0-1 Lyon: Neymar to have tests on injury

Players watch as Paris St-Germain forward Neymar is carried off on a stretcher in a match against Lyon
Neymar is carried off on a stretcher after suffering an injury during Paris St-Germain's home defeat by Lyon

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar was carried off on a stretcher with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury during his side's defeat by Lyon.

The Brazilian was pictured screaming in agony and clutching his ankle after suffering the injury in stoppage time.

It followed a poor challenge from Thiago Mendes, who was sent off.

Tino Kadewere scored the only goal of the game as PSG dropped to third in the table, one point behind leaders Lille and second-placed Lyon.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel said Neymar would have tests to establish how serious the injury was.

"He's with the physio and the doctors and we have to wait for the tests tomorrow (Monday)," he told French broadcaster Telefoot.

Neymar, 28, joined PSG for a world record fee of 222m euros (£200m) from Barcelona in August 2017.

He has helped the club win three successive Ligue 1 titles as well as reach last season's Champions League final.

PSG are seeded when the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League takes place on Monday.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 22DialloSubstituted forKehrerat 29'minutesBooked at 46mins
  • 15Danilo
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 90mins
  • 24Florenzi
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forMbappéat 65'minutes
  • 8ParedesBooked at 56minsSubstituted forHerreraat 64'minutes
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forGueyeat 65'minutes
  • 25Bakker
  • 18KeanSubstituted forRafinhaat 73'minutes
  • 10NeymarBooked at 71minsSubstituted forat 90+9'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Kehrer
  • 7Mbappé
  • 12Rafinha
  • 16Rico
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 21Herrera
  • 27Gueye
  • 31Dagba
  • 32Pembele

Lyon

  • 1Lopes
  • 14DuboisBooked at 38minsSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 65'minutes
  • 6Guedes Filho
  • 5Denayer
  • 27Cornet
  • 12Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forCaqueretat 88'minutes
  • 23Mendes RibeiroBooked at 90mins
  • 8AouarSubstituted forGuimarães Rodriguez Mouraat 78'minutes
  • 11KadewereSubstituted forDiomandeat 77'minutes
  • 10DepaySubstituted forDembeleat 78'minutes
  • 7Toko Ekambi

Substitutes

  • 2Diomande
  • 3Benlamri
  • 4de Souza Oliveira
  • 9Dembele
  • 22De Sciglio
  • 25Caqueret
  • 26Bard
  • 30Pollersbeck
  • 39Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamLyon
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Lyon 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Lyon 1.

  3. Post update

    Neymar went off injured after Paris Saint Germain had used all subs.

  4. Dismissal

    Thiago Mendes (Lyon) is shown the red card.

  5. Post update

    VAR Decision: Card upgraded Thiago Mendes (Lyon).

  6. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Thiago Mendes (Lyon).

  8. Booking

    Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

  10. Post update

    Moussa Dembele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Mendes.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Keylor Navas.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bruno Guimarães (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karl Toko Ekambi.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon. Maxence Caqueret replaces Lucas Paquetá.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi with a cross following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Bruno Guimarães (Lyon).

  20. Post update

    Offside, Lyon. Lucas Paquetá tries a through ball, but Karl Toko Ekambi is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th December 2020

  • PSGParis Saint Germain0LyonLyon1
  • NiceNice0RennesRennes1
  • BrestBrest2ReimsReims1
  • LorientLorient3NîmesNîmes0
  • NantesNantes1DijonDijon1
  • StrasbourgStrasbourg2MetzMetz2
  • LilleLille2BordeauxBordeaux1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille1485126101629
2Lyon1485125111429
3PSG1491433102328
4Marseille128311910927
5Montpellier148242521426
6Monaco147252520523
7Angers147252022-223
8Rennes146442018222
9Lens136342121021
10Brest147072325-221
11Bordeaux145451415-119
12Nice135351616018
13Metz144551516-117
14Nantes143561523-814
15Saint-Étienne143471220-813
16Strasbourg143292026-611
17Lorient143291524-911
18Nîmes143291127-1611
19Reims142481724-710
20Dijon14167922-139
View full French Ligue 1 table

