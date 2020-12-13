Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Lyon 1.
Paris St-Germain forward Neymar was carried off on a stretcher with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury during his side's defeat by Lyon.
The Brazilian was pictured screaming in agony and clutching his ankle after suffering the injury in stoppage time.
It followed a poor challenge from Thiago Mendes, who was sent off.
Tino Kadewere scored the only goal of the game as PSG dropped to third in the table, one point behind leaders Lille and second-placed Lyon.
PSG boss Thomas Tuchel said Neymar would have tests to establish how serious the injury was.
"He's with the physio and the doctors and we have to wait for the tests tomorrow (Monday)," he told French broadcaster Telefoot.
Neymar, 28, joined PSG for a world record fee of 222m euros (£200m) from Barcelona in August 2017.
He has helped the club win three successive Ligue 1 titles as well as reach last season's Champions League final.
PSG are seeded when the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League takes place on Monday.
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Navas
- 22DialloSubstituted forKehrerat 29'minutesBooked at 46mins
- 15Danilo
- 3KimpembeBooked at 90mins
- 24Florenzi
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forMbappéat 65'minutes
- 8ParedesBooked at 56minsSubstituted forHerreraat 64'minutes
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forGueyeat 65'minutes
- 25Bakker
- 18KeanSubstituted forRafinhaat 73'minutes
- 10NeymarBooked at 71minsSubstituted forat 90+9'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Kehrer
- 7Mbappé
- 12Rafinha
- 16Rico
- 20Kurzawa
- 21Herrera
- 27Gueye
- 31Dagba
- 32Pembele
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 14DuboisBooked at 38minsSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 65'minutes
- 6Guedes Filho
- 5Denayer
- 27Cornet
- 12Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forCaqueretat 88'minutes
- 23Mendes RibeiroBooked at 90mins
- 8AouarSubstituted forGuimarães Rodriguez Mouraat 78'minutes
- 11KadewereSubstituted forDiomandeat 77'minutes
- 10DepaySubstituted forDembeleat 78'minutes
- 7Toko Ekambi
Substitutes
- 2Diomande
- 3Benlamri
- 4de Souza Oliveira
- 9Dembele
- 22De Sciglio
- 25Caqueret
- 26Bard
- 30Pollersbeck
- 39Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away17
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Lyon 1.
Neymar went off injured after Paris Saint Germain had used all subs.
Thiago Mendes (Lyon) is shown the red card.
VAR Decision: Card upgraded Thiago Mendes (Lyon).
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thiago Mendes (Lyon).
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Moussa Dembele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Neymar.
Attempt blocked. Maxwel Cornet (Lyon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thiago Mendes.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Keylor Navas.
Attempt saved. Bruno Guimarães (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karl Toko Ekambi.
Substitution, Lyon. Maxence Caqueret replaces Lucas Paquetá.
Attempt blocked. Rafinha (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alessandro Florenzi with a cross following a set piece situation.
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bruno Guimarães (Lyon).
Offside, Lyon. Lucas Paquetá tries a through ball, but Karl Toko Ekambi is caught offside.