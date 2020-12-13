Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona1LevanteLevante0

Barcelona 1-0 Levante: Lionel Messi hits winner at the Nou Camp

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Levante arrived at the Nou Camp unbeaten in their previous six games
Barcelona, who have two games in hand, are nine points behind leaders Real Sociedad

Lionel Messi scored the only goal as Barcelona returned to winning ways with victory over struggling Levante.

Martin Braithwaite, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba and Antoine Griezmann all had chances but found keeper Aitor Fernandez in inspired form.

But there was little Fernandez could do when Messi struck from an angle after Frenkie de Jong's assist.

Levante's best chance fell to Jorge de Frutos, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen denied substitute Son right at the end.

Barca's fifth league win lifts them two places up the La Liga table to eighth before Wednesday's home match with leaders Real Sociedad (20:00 GMT).

Messi's finish was greeted with relief by his team-mates after a bad week for Ronald Koeman's side.

They followed up a surprise defeat at Cadiz last weekend with a 3-0 home setback to Juventus in the Champions League.

That defeat to Juve means Barcelona will be unseeded when the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League is made on Monday.

On Sunday, Levante were on course for a point after Fernandez made a string of fine stops.

He did well to push Griezmann's header away before Lenglet blazed a great chance over the bar.

Messi struck for the eighth time this season, to leave Levante 18th in the table, two points from safety.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Dest
  • 4Araujo
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18Alba
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forGonzálezat 58'minutes
  • 21de JongBooked at 49mins
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forUmtitiat 89'minutes
  • 14CoutinhoSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 70'minutes
  • 9BraithwaiteBooked at 87mins
  • 10Messi

Substitutes

  • 6Aleñá
  • 8Pjanic
  • 12Puig
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 16González
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 19Fernandes Siqueira
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24Firpo
  • 26Peña
  • 28Mingueza
  • 29De la Fuente

Levante

  • 13Fernández
  • 23Andújar MorenoSubstituted forMiramónat 68'minutes
  • 15Postigo
  • 14Nunes Vezo
  • 19Clerc
  • 18de FrutosSubstituted forHidalgoat 82'minutes
  • 17VukcevicBooked at 42minsSubstituted forRadojaat 68'minutes
  • 12Malsa
  • 22MeleroSubstituted forLeónat 82'minutes
  • 21Gómez Alcón
  • 9MartíSubstituted forMoralesat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ruiz Ojeda
  • 2Hidalgo
  • 3García Aranda
  • 4Suárez Pier
  • 5Radoja
  • 6Duarte
  • 7León
  • 11Morales
  • 16Rochina
  • 20Miramón
  • 34Cárdenas
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamLevante
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home24
Away6
Shots on Target
Home13
Away3
Corners
Home12
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 1, Levante 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Levante 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Son (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Levante. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Levante. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. José Luis Morales (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Son.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Sergiño Dest tries a through ball, but Trincão is caught offside.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Samuel Umtiti replaces Antoine Griezmann.

  9. Booking

    Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona).

  11. Post update

    Jorge Miramón (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Dani Gómez (Levante).

  14. Post update

    Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Son (Levante).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Levante. Son replaces Jorge de Frutos.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Levante. Sergio León replaces Gonzalo Melero.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite.

  20. Post update

    Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Match of the DayFA Cup footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad137512361726
2Atl Madrid118212141726
3Real Madrid127231912723
4Villarreal135711612422
5Sevilla11614139419
6Cádiz125341113-218
7Granada125341520-518
8Barcelona1152421111017
9Real Betis135171524-916
10Eibar13364910-115
11Valencia133551919014
12Ath Bilbao124261414014
13Elche11353911-214
14Alavés133551114-314
15Getafe12345914-513
16Real Valladolid133461420-613
17Celta Vigo123451320-713
18Levante122551316-311
19Huesca131841220-811
20Osasuna123271018-811
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories