Last updated on .From the section European Football

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 14 goals for Juventus this season

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties to earn a Serie A victory for Juventus at struggling Genoa.

With the tally level, Ronaldo scored after a foul on Juan Cuadrado then made certain of the points after Alvaro Morata was brought down.

Paulo Dybala had given Juve the lead, only for Stefano Sturaro to equalise for the home side.

Juventus sit fourth in the table, three points behind leaders AC Milan, who play Parma later on Sunday.

Genoa are 19th, a point ahead of bottom side Crotone.

Earlier on Sunday, Inter Milan won 3-1 at Cagliari to maintain their place in second spot, a point ahead of Napoli and Juventus.