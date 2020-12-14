Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran's Patrick McClean gets a firm connection on the ball in the game against Warrenpoint earlier this year

Warrenpoint boss Barry Gray says the last-gasp defeat by Coleraine on Saturday will not dent their confidence in getting a result at Glentoran.

The 2-1 loss, which saw two Point players sent off, leaves Gray's team sixth with Glentoran two places back after thumping Carrick Rangers 6-0.

"Tuesday's game will be huge for us - we know we're facing one of the league's top sides," said Gray.

"But we don't fear going there - we don't fear going anywhere."

He added: We've competed really well against the big sides in the league but Glentoran have such a big squad, with a quality pool of players, and they are able to rotate.

"Saturday's result will not put us off although it will certainly be tough and need to improve on the Coleraine display."

Visitors without duo

Point keeper Gabriel Sava and defender Gavin Peers are suspended for the Oval encounter after their dismissals at the Showgrounds.

Glentoran were bottom of the table after a miserable start to the campaign but they have recovered and Robbie McDaid bagged a hat-trick in a sparkling home display from the east Belfast side against Carrick on Saturday.

"It's brilliant to play at home, we do well here, we get space to play and we have players who can play while we've got changes we can make to the line-up," said Glens boss Mick McDermott.

"Warrenpoint are doing well - with two players red-carded at Coleraine they will probably come here with a reshuffled team.

"We won't be looking past Warrenpoint at all because they've had some great results and are a very hard team to play against.

"I haven't been concerned - we've been playing really well in games and the quality of some of the goals against Carrick was outstanding.

"We've had some tough fixtures and if we were playing poorly and sitting where we are I would be concerned. There's a long way to go to the end of the season."