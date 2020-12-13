Last updated on .From the section Barrow

David Dunn replaced Ian Evatt as Barrow manager in the summer

League Two Barrow have parted company with manager David Dunn after nine games without a win.

Dunn, 40, only won two of his 22 games in charge after taking over in July for their return to the English Football League.

A 4-2 defeat at Crawley Town on Saturday left The Bluebirds 21st in the division and only out the relegation zone on goal difference.

Assistant manager Rob Kelly will take temporary charge of the first team.

Dunn's two league victories came in successive fixtures against Mansfield and Bradford at the end of October, but four league defeats in a row has seen them slide down the table.

"The board would like to place on record their sincere thanks to David for all his hard work and dedication since taking the role and wish him every success in his future career," a club statement said.