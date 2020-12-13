Last updated on .From the section European Football

Favre took over at Dortmund in July 2018

Borussia Dortmund have sacked Lucien Favre as manager in the wake of the 5-1 thrashing by Stuttgart.

The defeat, which was a third in five league games for Dortmund, left them fifth in the Bundesliga and five points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

However, 63-year-old Swiss Favre had led the club into the last 16 of this season's Champions League after they finished top of their group.

He had been in charge at Dortmund since leaving French club Nice in July 2018.

"That was a catastrophe," said Favre following the defeat by Stuttgart.

"We were not good in getting possession. We made it easy for Stuttgart. We had no patience and they profited from it.

"It was not good. We were just not there. That should not happen."

Favre guided Dortmund to second in the German top flight last season.