Stuart McCall won seven of his 29 matches in charge in his third permanent spell in charge at Valley Parade

Bradford City have sacked manager Stuart McCall and assistant Kenny Black after six defeats in a row.

Saturday's 3-1 loss at Oldham left them 22nd in League Two and with just one league victory since 17 October.

McCall, 56, was in his third spell as boss after taking over in February.

"This decision was not taken lightly, and we have done everything in our power to support them during their time at the club," Bradford chief executive officer, Ryan Sparks, said. external-link

"Unfortunately, we have taken only four points from our last 10 games, and find ourselves in a battle at the wrong end of the table.

"And, with a host of important fixtures - and the January transfer window - on the horizon, we felt now was the right time to move in a different direction."

The former Scotland midfielder, who also spent six years as a player at Valley Parade, only signed a one-year contract extension until the end of next season on 26 November.

But Bradford have lost four games since, including a home defeat by Oldham in the second round of the FA Cup.

McCall, who had a spell in caretaker charge in 2000 for two games, was first appointed on a full-time basis in May 2007.

He had a second spell as permanent manager between 2016 and 2018, before he replaced Gary Bowyer 10 months ago.