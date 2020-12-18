Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United

Premier League
Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie
Oli McBurnie, who injured his shoulder against Southampton last weekend, is a doubt for Sheffield United

TEAM NEWS

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey will be assessed after coming off with a knock in the midweek draw at Fulham.

Robert Sanchez could retain the goalkeeper's spot after impressing head coach Graham Potter in that match.

Sheffield United's Sander Berge is expected to miss out after coming off during the midweek defeat by Manchester United with a hamstring injury.

Oli McBurnie, who missed that game with a shoulder problem, will be given a fitness test.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton's big problem is still scoring goals, but their levels never seem to change too much. They never seem to play that badly, whatever the result.

Sheffield United have bigger issues. I've said it before this season, but they look like a Championship team in the Premier League and it is hard to see what their manager Chris Wilder can do about that.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer Becky Hill

Leandro Trossard has hit the woodwork four times in this season's Premier League, more than any other player

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brighton have won just one of the past 10 meetings (D3, L6).
  • The Seagulls' last home victory in this fixture was 2-0 in May 1987.
  • Sheffield United have won 1-0 on their past two visits to Brighton, including in their final match before Christmas last season.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton are winless in 10 Premier League home games since beating Arsenal 2-1 in June (D4, L6).
  • Albion have conceded 10 goals from set-pieces this season - only Leeds have a worse record.
  • The Seagulls have let in a division-high five goals from penalties this season.
  • Graham Potter's side have had three red cards in the 2020-21 Premier League, a joint-high with Arsenal.

Sheffield United

  • Sheffield United have made the worst start to a season in English top-flight history, with one point after 13 games.
  • The Blades are winless in 12 away league matches, losing the last eight in a row.
  • Chris Wilder's team are the only side not to keep a clean sheet in this season's Premier League.
  • Sheffield United are unbeaten in their final league match before Christmas in each of the past 12 seasons (W6, D6).
  • However, United have won just three of their 20 Premier League fixtures played on Sundays.

