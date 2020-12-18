Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Oli McBurnie, who injured his shoulder against Southampton last weekend, is a doubt for Sheffield United

TEAM NEWS

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey will be assessed after coming off with a knock in the midweek draw at Fulham.

Robert Sanchez could retain the goalkeeper's spot after impressing head coach Graham Potter in that match.

Sheffield United's Sander Berge is expected to miss out after coming off during the midweek defeat by Manchester United with a hamstring injury.

Oli McBurnie, who missed that game with a shoulder problem, will be given a fitness test.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton's big problem is still scoring goals, but their levels never seem to change too much. They never seem to play that badly, whatever the result.

Sheffield United have bigger issues. I've said it before this season, but they look like a Championship team in the Premier League and it is hard to see what their manager Chris Wilder can do about that.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have won just one of the past 10 meetings (D3, L6).

The Seagulls' last home victory in this fixture was 2-0 in May 1987.

Sheffield United have won 1-0 on their past two visits to Brighton, including in their final match before Christmas last season.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are winless in 10 Premier League home games since beating Arsenal 2-1 in June (D4, L6).

Albion have conceded 10 goals from set-pieces this season - only Leeds have a worse record.

The Seagulls have let in a division-high five goals from penalties this season.

Graham Potter's side have had three red cards in the 2020-21 Premier League, a joint-high with Arsenal.

Sheffield United