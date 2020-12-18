The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United WomenPAston Villa WomenAston Villa WomenP
Match postponed - Other

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women97202181323
2Chelsea Women86202351820
3Arsenal Women96123482619
4Man City Women95312391418
5Everton Women84221711614
6Reading Women92431014-410
7B'ham City Women8305913-49
8Tottenham Women92341218-69
9Brighton Women9225616-108
10West Ham Women92161323-107
11Aston Villa Women8206817-96
12Bristol City Women9027539-342
