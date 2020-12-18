Follow live text coverage and listen to BBC local radio commentary from 11:50 GMT on Sunday.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd Women
|9
|7
|2
|0
|21
|8
|13
|23
|2
|Chelsea Women
|8
|6
|2
|0
|23
|5
|18
|20
|3
|Arsenal Women
|9
|6
|1
|2
|34
|8
|26
|19
|4
|Man City Women
|9
|5
|3
|1
|23
|9
|14
|18
|5
|Everton Women
|8
|4
|2
|2
|17
|11
|6
|14
|6
|Reading Women
|9
|2
|4
|3
|10
|14
|-4
|10
|7
|B'ham City Women
|8
|3
|0
|5
|9
|13
|-4
|9
|8
|Tottenham Women
|9
|2
|3
|4
|12
|18
|-6
|9
|9
|Brighton Women
|9
|2
|2
|5
|6
|16
|-10
|8
|10
|West Ham Women
|9
|2
|1
|6
|13
|23
|-10
|7
|11
|Aston Villa Women
|8
|2
|0
|6
|8
|17
|-9
|6
|12
|Bristol City Women
|9
|0
|2
|7
|5
|39
|-34
|2
Day 18 of BBC Sport's advent calendar features this "incredible" piece of defending by Birmingham defender Harriet Scott in their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.
