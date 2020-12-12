Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

BSC Glasgow had the longest cup run of any non-SPFL side last season, losing to Hibs in the fifth round

Last season's Scottish Cup sensations BSC Glasgow have fallen at their first hurdle of this year's tournament.

The Lowland League side, beaten at the last-16 stage by Hibernian 13 months ago, are out after a 3-2 home defeat by Haddington Athletic in the second preliminary round.

Also through to round one for the first time are Jeanfield Swifts, Dundonald Bluebell, Camelon and Tranent Juniors.

Banks O'Dee and Gala Fairydean Rovers each scored six to cruise through.

The first round, which includes Scottish League Two clubs, takes place on Boxing Day, six days after Hearts face Celtic in last season's final.

Replays have been scrapped in the shortened nine-round tournament.

Second preliminary round results

Banks O'Dee 6-1 Vale of Leithen, Blackburn United 11- Civil Service Strollers (AET, Civil Service win 4-2 on pens), BSC Glasgow 2-3 Haddington Athletic; Clachnacuddin 1-2 Caledonian Braves, Coldstream P-P Bo'ness United, Deveronvale 1-4 Camelon, Dundonald Bluebell 4-2 Easthouses Lily MWFC, Dunipace 1-3 Berwick Rangers, East Stirlingshire 5-0 Inverurie Loco Works, Edinburgh University 1-2 Tranent Juniors, Formartine United P-P Turriff United, Gala Fairydean Rovers 6-0 Wigtown & Bladnoch, Hill of Beath Hawthorn 2-1 Whitehill Welfare, Huntly 3-0 Dalbeattie Star, Jeanfield Swifts 3-1 University of Stirling, Keith 5-1 Fort William, Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale 4-4 Lossiemouth (AET, Lothian win 4-2 on pens), Nairn County 4-0 Threave Rovers, Newton Stewart 0-3 Broxburn Athletic, Newtongrange Star 0-4 Rothes, Spartans 2-1 East Kilbride, Strathspey Thistle 0-4 Buckie Thistle, Tynecastle 2-3 Cumbernauld Colts, Wick Academy P-P Musselburgh Athletic.