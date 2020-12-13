Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glenavon's Aaron Harman and Reds striker Joe Gormley battle for the ball

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton says Cliftonville will provide stern challenge in Monday night's Premiership encounter at Mourneview Park.

A win would take the Lurgan Blues level on 12 points with the Reds, who sit fifth in the standings.

"Taking on Cliftonville at Mourneview - it will be a tough game," said Hamilton.

"They are all tough at the minute and anybody can beat anybody in the league this season."

Cliftonville have slipped to four defeats in their last five games, including a 2-0 loss to champions Linfield last weekend.

Glenavon lost 2-1 to leaders Larne last time out but Hamilton is pleased with his team's form heading into the the busy Christmas schedule of fixtures.

"I'm happy with how we are doing - obviously not with the result against Larne but I'm happy with our performances," he added.

"We went to Ballymena last month, played really well and got a 2-0 victory. Since then they've won four and drawn one.

"It seems to be flipping between teams in who is getting a wee run at the minute."