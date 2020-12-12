Attempt missed. Michael de Leeuw (FC Emmen) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Caner Cavlan with a cross.
The Eredivisie match between FC Emmen and ADO Den Haag was suspended for 17 minutes after supporters set off fireworks outside the stadium.
Play was stopped due to poor visibility after 13 minutes in the Dutch top-flight match at De Oude Meerdijk.
The players had to leave the field while the smoke lifted, with visitors Den Haag 1-0 up before the stoppage.
Fans are currently not permitted to attend matches in the Netherlands under current coronavirus restrictions.
Winless FC Emmen are bottom of the Eredivisie and Den Haag are one place and three points above them in the table.
Line-ups
FC Emmen
- 1Wiedwald
- 34van RhijnSubstituted forAvdijajat 72'minutes
- 5Araujo
- 4BakkerSubstituted forVeendorpat 82'minutes
- 22Cavlan
- 23Bijl
- 21Ben MoussaSubstituted forBernadouat 45'minutes
- 11LaursenSubstituted forJansenat 86'minutes
- 8de LeeuwBooked at 55mins
- 10Peña
- 9KolarSubstituted forChacónat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Veendorp
- 6Jansen
- 7Tibbling
- 14Görgülü
- 15Caciano
- 17Avdijaj
- 20Chacón
- 24Bernadou
- 26Telgenkamp
- 93van der Lei
ADO Den Haag
- 1Koopmans
- 2van Ewijk
- 15Del Fabro
- 4Kemper
- 43Faye
- 14de BoerBooked at 42minsSubstituted forRigoat 67'minutes
- 20BesuijenSubstituted forCaticat 90+2'minutes
- 23Alba Seva
- 21Ould-ChikhSubstituted forRatiuat 67'minutes
- 29KramerSubstituted forKarelisat 59'minutes
- 31KishnaSubstituted forBourardat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Morrison
- 6Rigo
- 7Ratiu
- 8Goossens
- 9Arweiler
- 11Bourard
- 17Karelis
- 22Zwinkels
- 25Amofa
- 34Catic
- 35Schoonderwaldt
- 36Mulder
- Referee:
- Jeroen Manschot
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Substitution
Substitution, ADO Den Haag. Amar Catic replaces Vicente Besuijen.
Post update
Attempt missed. Glenn Bijl (FC Emmen) right footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Hand ball by Michael Chacón (FC Emmen).
Post update
Anco Jansen (FC Emmen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Andrei Ratiu (ADO Den Haag).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Emmen. Michael Chacón replaces Marko Kolar.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Emmen. Anco Jansen replaces Nikolai Laursen.
Post update
Attempt missed. Caner Cavlan (FC Emmen) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Keziah Veendorp.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Emmen. Keziah Veendorp replaces Nick Bakker because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sergio Peña (FC Emmen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nikolai Laursen.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vicente Besuijen (ADO Den Haag) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andrei Ratiu.
Post update
Foul by Donis Avdijaj (FC Emmen).
Post update
Andrei Ratiu (ADO Den Haag) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Glenn Bijl (FC Emmen).
Post update
Samy Bourard (ADO Den Haag) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Emmen. Donis Avdijaj replaces Ricardo van Rhijn.
Goal!
Goal! FC Emmen 1, ADO Den Haag 1. Miguel Araujo (FC Emmen) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Glenn Bijl.
Post update
Foul by Ricardo van Rhijn (FC Emmen).
Post update
Samy Bourard (ADO Den Haag) wins a free kick on the left wing.
