Fans outside the stadium set off fireworks in the early stages of the match

The Eredivisie match between FC Emmen and ADO Den Haag was suspended for 17 minutes after supporters set off fireworks outside the stadium.

Play was stopped due to poor visibility after 13 minutes in the Dutch top-flight match at De Oude Meerdijk.

The players had to leave the field while the smoke lifted, with visitors Den Haag 1-0 up before the stoppage.

Fans are currently not permitted to attend matches in the Netherlands under current coronavirus restrictions.

Winless FC Emmen are bottom of the Eredivisie and Den Haag are one place and three points above them in the table.

Smoke from the fireworks forced the referee to halt the game

Play was able to continue after a 17-minute wait for the smoke to lift