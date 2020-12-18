Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Gareth Bale has only started one league game since rejoining Tottenham two months ago

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham forward Gareth Bale is back in training and could be involved on Sunday after a two-match absence because of illness.

Injured pair Erik Lamela and Japhet Tanganga remain unavailable.

Timothy Castagne and Daniel Amartey are both in contention to return to Leicester City's matchday squad after recovering from hamstring injuries.

Defender Jonny Evans will play after serving a one-match suspension during Wednesday's defeat by Everton.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester's away form is excellent, with five wins from six league games so far and only one defeat - at Anfield.

The Foxes are a brilliant counter-attacking side - like Tottenham, really. So, who will attack first in this game? They should really have a ball each, one in each half.

Seriously, though, it is going to be really interesting how both sides approach this. Leicester's best players are all forward-thinking so will they just sit back and try to nullify the game completely like Spurs can do? I can't see it.

Tottenham have got the ability to adapt if things aren't working - they did that against Liverpool on Wednesday when they changed their shape and, although they lost at the end, they had created enough chances to win it.

Jose Mourinho can mix things up a bit again here without losing any defensive discipline, and I think that will give Spurs the edge.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have lost just one of their past nine home league games against Leicester (W6, D2), a 1-0 defeat in January 2016.

There have been 31 goals scored in the past seven Premier League meetings, at an average of 4.4 per game.

Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho's side have won seven of their last 10 Premier League home games, including each of the last three.

Spurs had 24% possession against Liverpool on Wednesday, their lowest figure since Opta began recording such data in 2003-04.

All but five of Tottenham's 25 top-flight goals this season have been scored by Son Heung-min or Harry Kane, who have 11 and nine respectively.

Kane and Son have scored and assisted 12 of those goals, one short of the all-time record for goal combinations in a Premier League season, set by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton for Blackburn in 1994-95.

Leicester City