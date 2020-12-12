Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Hrvoje Plum netted on his first start since January after returning from a long-term injury

Glentoran moved out of the bottom two of the Irish Premiership with a 6-0 win over Carrick Rangers at the Oval.

Robbie McDaid scored a hat-trick as basement side Carrick were swept aside with ease.

Goals in the first half from McDaid, Jay Donnelly and the returning Hrvoje Plum paved the way for only a second win of the league campaign.

McDaid completed his hat-trick after the break before Rory Donnelly netted a sixth.

The early exchanges were restricted to long -range efforts with Dale Gorman dragging a 30-yard free kick inches wide of the post, while Carrick defender Reece Glendinning's first-time snap-shot from a similar distance had Dayle Coleing back-pedalling to gather.

The Glens went in front on 17 minutes when McDaid found space between Carrick's central defenders to plant a firm header past Aaron Hogg from Marcus Kane's inswinging cross.

Plum saw a deflected free kick bounce off the top of the crossbar before Glentoran doubled their lead on 22 minutes.

It came in similar circumstances to the opener, this time from the other side of the pitch as Dale Gorman's centre was met with a diving header from the unmarked Jay Donnelly.

It was 3-0 two minutes before the interval as Plum - making his first start since sustaining a cruciate knee ligament injury in January - arrived in the penalty area with perfect timing to glance a header from McDaid's cross beyond Hogg.

The Glens came close to extending their lead two minutes after the break when Donnelly's header from Caolan Marron's cross came back off the inside of the post and into the grateful arms of Hogg.

But the inevitable fourth goal duly arrived on 71 minutes when Dale Gorman's corner kick was finished off with a flashing near post header from McDaid.

The former Leeds United striker completed his hat-trick on 82 minutes after substitute Jamie McDonagh's volleyed cross found its way into the striker's path and he tapped home from two yards out.

Substitute Rory Donnelly grabbed his first goal since his move from Cliftonville in January when he bundled the ball home from close range following another Gorman corner in the final minute of the game.

Carrick have now lost three successive games since returning from an enforced break due to Covid-19 regulations.