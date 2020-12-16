German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich2WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg1

Bayern Munich 2-1 Wolfsburg: Robert Lewandowski passes 250 goals in Bundesliga

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski
Lewandowski is third player to score 250 Bundesliga goals, after Gerd Muller (365) and Klaus Fischer (268)

Robert Lewandowski scored twice to pass the 250-goal mark in the Bundesliga as Bayern Munich came from behind to end Wolfsburg's unbeaten start.

The 32-year-old Poland striker becomes just the third player to reach the landmark in the German top flight, after Gerd Muller and Klaus Fischer.

Maximilian Philipp had put the visitors in front after just five minutes.

But Lewandowski grabbed his 250th Bundesliga goal as he levelled with a header in first-half added time.

Five minutes after the break came his 251st, with Lewandowski darting clear to beat Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels.

It was his 18th goal of the season for Bayern in all competitions and he has now scored 73 goals in 64 competitive club games since the start of the 2019-20 season.

The win keeps Bayern one point behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

View more on twitter

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 4Süle
  • 17Boateng
  • 27Alaba
  • 21Hernández
  • 24TolissoSubstituted forRocaat 70'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 29ComanBooked at 90mins
  • 7GnabryBooked at 69minsSubstituted forMusialaat 70'minutes
  • 10SanéBooked at 84minsSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 90'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 5Pavard
  • 11Douglas Costa
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 19Davies
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 35Nübel
  • 41Richards
  • 42Musiala

Wolfsburg

  • 1Casteels
  • 19Mbabu
  • 4Lacroix
  • 34PongracicSubstituted forGuilavoguiat 79'minutes
  • 15RoussillonSubstituted forRosa Silvaat 86'minutes
  • 24Schlager
  • 27ArnoldBooked at 34mins
  • 20BakuSubstituted forBialekat 70'minutes
  • 17PhilippSubstituted forGinczekat 86'minutes
  • 7BrekaloSubstituted forSantos Saat 70'minutes
  • 9Weghorst

Substitutes

  • 6Rosa Silva
  • 11Klaus
  • 12Pervan
  • 21Bialek
  • 23Guilavogui
  • 31Gerhardt
  • 33Ginczek
  • 39Siersleben
  • 40Santos Sa
Referee:
Marco Fritz

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamWolfsburg
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home11
Away17
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 2, VfL Wolfsburg 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, VfL Wolfsburg 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Marc Roca (FC Bayern München).

  4. Post update

    Bartosz Bialek (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Josuha Guilavogui.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Douglas Costa replaces Leroy Sané.

  7. Booking

    Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

  9. Post update

    Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Paulo Otávio replaces Jérôme Roussillon.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg. Daniel Ginczek replaces Maximilian Philipp.

  15. Post update

    Offside, VfL Wolfsburg. Joao Victor tries a through ball, but Maximilian Philipp is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Jamal Musiala.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bartosz Bialek (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bartosz Bialek (VfL Wolfsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 16th December 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen1284027101728
2Bayern Munich1283137181927
3RB Leipzig128312491527
4B Dortmund127142516922
5Wolfsburg125611913621
6Union Berlin124622517818
7Stuttgart124622619718
8B Mgladbach124622320318
9Augsburg124441517-216
10Frankfurt122821922-314
11Freiburg123541622-614
12Hertha Berlin123451920-113
13Hoffenheim123361922-312
14Werder Bremen122551521-611
15Köln122461321-810
16Arminia Bielefeld12219823-157
17Mainz121381225-136
18Schalke12048835-274
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories